"We will have less space in this match" - Rúben Amorim shares his expectations ahead of the clash with Nottingham Forest

An exciting match awaits us.

The Red Devils are looking to extend their winning streak.

Details: Tomorrow at the City Ground, the 10th round of the English Premier League will see Nottingham Forest face Manchester United.

Manchester United head coach Rúben Amorim shared his thoughts ahead of the encounter:

"Our opponents have very talented players. We will have less space in this match than we did against Brighton. We also have to keep in mind that it's tougher to play away, so we need to control the game even better. We're in for a tough contest," Amorim admitted.

Currently, United are on a three-game winning run and sit sixth in the table with 16 points.

Amorim also revealed details about Lisandro Martínez's recovery, as the defender recently rejoined full training:

"He has started training with us, but we had to adjust some exercises, so his condition will gradually improve. The rest of the lads have one more day of training. As for Harry Maguire, I'm not sure yet. I think everyone else is fit," Amorim concluded.

Nottingham have won their last two meetings against United, so this match holds special significance for the Red Devils, who are eager to finally end their run of setbacks.

Reminder: Rúben Amorim reveals details of talks with Harry Maguire