Scandalous moment! Manchester United score against Nottingham after controversial corner

Football news Today, 12:02
Nottingham Forest are hosting Manchester United in the tenth round of the English Premier League.

Throughout the first half, Dyche's men looked solid, but they still went into the break trailing. Casemiro found the net following a corner kick, though the legitimacy of awarding that corner is up for debate. The referees ruled that the ball had completely crossed the line, but freeze-frame images suggest Savona may have kept it in play.

It was after this controversial corner that the visitors took the lead. It's worth noting that VAR officials are not permitted to intervene in situations involving whether the ball has crossed the touchline, so head referee Darren England could not turn to the video assistants for help.

