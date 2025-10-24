Rúben Amorim reveals details of talks with Harry Maguire

Are the negotiations progressing?

Harry Maguire has been in excellent form in recent matches and seasons, prompting Manchester United to seriously consider extending his contract.

Details: Speaking at the press conference ahead of the next match, Rúben Amorim confirmed that the club is satisfied with the centre-back’s performances but refrained from disclosing specifics about a potential new deal.

Quote: “We’re very pleased with Harry. Now is not the time to talk about it, as it might give the impression that we’re focused on something unusual. We need to concentrate on the upcoming game,” said Amorim.

Earlier reports indicated that Harry Maguire has been in talks with the club over a contract extension. Manchester United’s management is determined to keep the experienced defender in the squad and is already discussing the terms of a new agreement.

