Marc-André ter Stegen could move to the Premier League this winter. Several English clubs are interested in signing the experienced goalkeeper

The German shot-stopper may continue his career in England.
Barcelona are ready to part ways with Ter Stegen.

Details: According to TBR Football, Barcelona's 33-year-old German goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen has been offered to several Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, Tottenham, and West Ham.

It is reported that Barcelona are not looking for a permanent departure for the goalkeeper, but would happily agree to send him out on loan this winter to ease the club's wage bill.

Currently, ter Stegen is recovering from back surgery, but after a conflict with Hansi Flick, he has been made well aware that he shouldn't expect much playing time.

Ter Stegen joined Barcelona back in 2014 from Borussia Mönchengladbach for €12 million and has since made 422 appearances for the Blaugrana, conceding 416 goals and keeping 175 clean sheets. After another German, Hansi Flick, took over as Barcelona manager, a conflict arose between him and Ter Stegen, resulting in the goalkeeper losing his place in the starting lineup.

