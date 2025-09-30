RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news "We shouldn't be here." Kairat's leader eagerly awaits clash with Real

"We shouldn't be here." Kairat's leader eagerly awaits clash with Real

Wants to watch familiar players.
Football news Today, 04:20
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
"We shouldn't be here." Kairat's leader eagerly awaits clash with Real Getty Images

The Kairat vs Real match has become the event all of footballing Kazakhstan has been waiting for. The arrival of such a global football giant in Almaty has caused a sensation not just among fans, but also within the local club's squad.

Details: One of Kairat's leaders, Jorginho, admitted that the team is hardly of a caliber one expects to see in the Champions League, but no one qualifies for this prestigious tournament by accident. He also shared his excitement about seeing players who previously played in his native Portuguese league, like Éder Militão or Álvaro Carreras.

Quote: "If you compare the teams by ranking, we shouldn't be here. If you ask around, people will say we don't belong. But no one plays in the Champions League by chance. To be honest, the opponents themselves didn't matter much to me.

I just wanted to face more opponents. Not out of disrespect for Real, but how can you pick between all the clubs from pot one? Real, Barcelona, City, Inter. All incredible teams. How do you choose? It wouldn't be fair to say I want this one or that one in particular," Jorginho said in an interview with As.

Related teams and leagues
Kairat Almaty Kairat Almaty Schedule Kairat Almaty News Kairat Almaty Transfers
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Team News
Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid looks on during the warm up prior to the LaLiga Football news Yesterday, 16:57 Valencia takes Netflix to court! It's all about Real Madrid and Vinicius...
Vinicius Junior (R) of Real Madrid CF argues with Koke (L) of Atletico de Madrid during the LaLiga Football news Yesterday, 16:08 Terrible behavior! It has been revealed what Vinicius said to Koke during the Madrid derby
William Saliba of Arsenal celebrates with fans after teammate Gabriel (not pictured) scored his side's second goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United Football news Yesterday, 15:00 No transfers! William Saliba extends contract with Arsenal until 2030
Second year in a row. The venue for the Spanish Super Cup has been revealed Football news Yesterday, 08:10 Second year in a row. The venue for the Spanish Super Cup has been revealed
Another injury? Éder Militão will miss the next UEFA Champions League match Football news Yesterday, 04:00 Another injury? Éder Militão will miss the next UEFA Champions League match
Kylian Mbappé lacking sufficient support from teammates Football news Yesterday, 03:11 Kylian Mbappé lacking sufficient support from teammates
Related Tournament News
A mishap at Chivu's press conference: Inter coach curses over... broken headphones Football news Today, 04:58 A mishap at Chivu's press conference: Inter coach curses over... broken headphones
Galatasaray fans during the Turkish Super League match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce Football news Today, 04:56 Hooliganism or celebration? Galatasaray fans keep Liverpool players awake with hotel room fireworks
Fans of Galatasaray support their team during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Football news Today, 02:29 Galatasaray fans to honor the memory of Diogo Jota ahead of Champions League clash against Liverpool
Diego Simeone receives UEFA verdict after Anfield scandal Football news Yesterday, 14:10 Missing out on the Champions League! Diego Simeone receives UEFA verdict after Anfield scandal
Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, gestures during the Premier League match Football news Yesterday, 11:50 Creative approach. Mikel Arteta to invite Royal Air Force fighter pilots to improve communication with his players
However, Chiesa left out of Liverpool squad for Galatasaray clash Football news Yesterday, 10:25 However, Chiesa left out of Liverpool squad for Galatasaray clash
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores