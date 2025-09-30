"We shouldn't be here." Kairat's leader eagerly awaits clash with Real

Wants to watch familiar players.

The Kairat vs Real match has become the event all of footballing Kazakhstan has been waiting for. The arrival of such a global football giant in Almaty has caused a sensation not just among fans, but also within the local club's squad.

Details: One of Kairat's leaders, Jorginho, admitted that the team is hardly of a caliber one expects to see in the Champions League, but no one qualifies for this prestigious tournament by accident. He also shared his excitement about seeing players who previously played in his native Portuguese league, like Éder Militão or Álvaro Carreras.