"We shouldn't be here." Kairat's leader eagerly awaits clash with Real
The Kairat vs Real match has become the event all of footballing Kazakhstan has been waiting for. The arrival of such a global football giant in Almaty has caused a sensation not just among fans, but also within the local club's squad.
Details: One of Kairat's leaders, Jorginho, admitted that the team is hardly of a caliber one expects to see in the Champions League, but no one qualifies for this prestigious tournament by accident. He also shared his excitement about seeing players who previously played in his native Portuguese league, like Éder Militão or Álvaro Carreras.
Quote: "If you compare the teams by ranking, we shouldn't be here. If you ask around, people will say we don't belong. But no one plays in the Champions League by chance. To be honest, the opponents themselves didn't matter much to me.
I just wanted to face more opponents. Not out of disrespect for Real, but how can you pick between all the clubs from pot one? Real, Barcelona, City, Inter. All incredible teams. How do you choose? It wouldn't be fair to say I want this one or that one in particular," Jorginho said in an interview with As.