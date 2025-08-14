Unknown assailants open fire at agent’s home involved in Gyökeres’ transfer to Arsenal

One of the summer transfer window’s most gripping soap operas was Viktor Gyökeres’ move from Sporting to Arsenal. The transfer involved huge sums of money, and it appears someone else wanted a piece of the action.

Details: According to the Swedish portal Dagens ETC, an agent affiliated with Hasan Cetinkaya Management participated in the transfer, and following the deal, threats were made against him. Those threats quickly turned real, as two shots were fired at the home of the agent’s relatives in southern Stockholm.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, but law enforcement is already on the case. Their main theory is attempted extortion of commission fees from Gyökeres’ transfer.

Investigations by Expressen and Fotboll Sthlm previously revealed that the same agent had been convicted of fraud and conducted business with influential criminals linked to gang leader Ismail Abdo, known as “Strawberry.” In an interview with TV4/Fotbollskanalen, Hasan Cetinkaya denied that the agent worked for him and rejected any ties to organized crime.

Reminder: The Swedish striker has already marked his Arsenal debut with a goal.