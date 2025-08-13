RU RU ES ES FR FR
Braga vs Cluj prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 14, 2025

Braga vs Cluj prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 14, 2025

Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Braga vs CFR Cluj prediction x.com/SCBragaOficial
Braga
14 aug 2025, 14:30
- : -
International, Braga, Estadio Municipal de Braga
CFR Cluj
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Braga Total over 1.5
Odds: 1.63
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On Thursday, August 14, Braga will host Cluj in the second leg of the Europa League third qualifying round. The first match ended with a 2-1 victory for the Portuguese side. I suggest a bet on the number of goals scored by one of the teams in this encounter.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

  • Cluj have won only 1 of their last 6 matches.
  • Braga have not lost at home since December 29 of last year.
  • The best team from this tie will face the winner of the Noah vs Lincoln Red Imps matchup.
  • These teams have met three times in history. The win count stands at 2:1 in Cluj's favor.

Match preview

Last season was a tough one for Braga. The "Arsenalistas" fought long and hard for a spot in European competition, ultimately edging out Santa Clara and Vitória Guimarães, but finishing behind Porto. In the Europa League, Braga were in contention for the playoffs until the final round but ended up 25th. Unsurprisingly, the club changed head coaches in the summer—Carlos Carvalhal was replaced by Carlos Vicente.

In the second qualifying round of the Champions League, Braga narrowly got past modest Bulgarian side Levski. After two goalless draws, the Portuguese finally scored the decisive goal in extra time. In the opening round of the Portuguese league, Braga had no trouble thrashing newly promoted Tondela (3-0).

Cluj haven't enjoyed significant success in Europe or domestically for some time. However, last season in the Romanian Superliga, Cluj finished second, falling short of FCSB, who have dominated the country in recent years.

The new Romanian Superliga season has started poorly for the "Railwaymen." In the opening four rounds, Cluj have collected just 4 points and suffered back-to-back defeats in their last two games. Like Braga, Cluj played out two 0-0 draws against Lugano in the previous qualifying round but managed to snatch a victory in extra time.

Probable line-ups

  • Braga: Gorniczek – Lagerbielke, Niakaté, Oliveira, Carvalho – Gorbi, Moutinho, Dorjeles – Salazar, Ricardo Horta, Fernandes
  • Cluj: Hindrich – Camora, Ilie, Sinyan, Bosetz – Korenica, Djokovic, Fica – Nkololo, Munteanu, Postolachi

Braga vs Cluj prediction

Braga still look like the classier side, as was evident in the first leg. At home, the Portuguese are clear favorites, and I'm backing them to score more than one goal.

Comments
