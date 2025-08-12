Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.55 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On August 14, 2025, the Conference League qualification will feature the second leg of the third round, where Vaduz will take on AZ Alkmaar. The kick-off is scheduled for 19:30 Central European Time. Let’s analyze the potential for goals in this exciting clash.

Vaduz

Vaduz, representing Liechtenstein, competes in the Swiss Challenge League. Last season, the team finished sixth in the league table. In the Liechtenstein Cup, Vaduz continued its dominance, claiming the trophy for the 11th consecutive year.

In European qualification, Vaduz began their Conference League journey facing Northern Irish side Dungannon. Having lost 0-1 at home in the first leg, Vaduz had to chase the tie away. They won 1-0 in regular time and managed to break through in extra time, ultimately securing a 3-0 aggregate victory. In the first match against AZ Alkmaar, Vaduz suffered a 0-3 defeat away—a result that came as no surprise in this matchup.

In the new Swiss Challenge League season, Vaduz have played three games, recording two wins and a draw, collecting 7 points and topping the table.

Historically, Vaduz and AZ Alkmaar have met just once at Vaduz’s home ground—in the 2022 Conference League qualifiers. Vaduz were narrowly beaten by Alkmaar, 1-2.

AZ Alkmaar

Last season, AZ Alkmaar finished fifth in the Eredivisie but secured a Conference League spot by defeating Twente 3-2 in the playoff final. In qualification, they started against Finnish club Ilves. Alkmaar surprisingly lost 3-4 away in the first leg but made a statement at home, crushing their opponents 5-0 to advance. In the first home match against Vaduz, AZ took charge from the outset, winning 3-0 and putting themselves in a commanding position for the return leg.

AZ Alkmaar looked confident at the start of the new Dutch league campaign, dispatching Groningen 4-1 at home. The team’s attacking style is a trademark, much to the delight of their fans. AZ are unbeaten in their last four matches, including a friendly against OFI Crete, and each of those games featured over 2.5 goals.

There have only been three head-to-head meetings with Vaduz. AZ Alkmaar have won all three, with a combined score of 9-2 in favor of the Dutch side. All encounters have been high-scoring affairs, with both teams finding the net in two of them.

Probable lineups

Vaduz: Schaffran, Hasler, Zymani, Berisha, Schwizer, Eberhard, Mak, Seiler, Dantas Fernandes, De Donno, Monsberger.

Schaffran, Hasler, Zymani, Berisha, Schwizer, Eberhard, Mak, Seiler, Dantas Fernandes, De Donno, Monsberger. AZ Alkmaar: Zoet, Casious, Goes, Penetra, De Wit, Smit, Koopmeiners, Meijnans, Poku, Parrott, Dal.

Key facts and head-to-head

Vaduz are unbeaten in 4 of their last 5 matches.

AZ Alkmaar have won 3 of their last 4 games.

AZ Alkmaar have won 4 of their last 5 away matches.

AZ Alkmaar have won all 3 head-to-head meetings with Vaduz.

Vaduz vs AZ Alkmaar match prediction

We’re in for an exciting, action-packed contest. Despite their underdog status, Vaduz will look to put up a strong fight at home against an AZ side that can afford to play with freedom thanks to their comfortable first-leg lead. The Dutch team is known for their open, attacking football with plenty of goals. AZ have started the Eredivisie campaign in fine form, racking up three convincing wins in their last four outings. All signs point to a thrilling, high-scoring encounter. My bet for this match: both teams to score at odds of 1.55.