First one in. Gyökeres scores his debut goal for Arsenal

The Swede finds the net for the first time in an Arsenal shirt
Football news Today, 12:55
London's Arsenal is wrapping up preparations for the new season. On August 9, the Gunners are facing Athletic Bilbao in a friendly.

Late in the first half, a pivotal moment arrived for the English club’s supporters. Summer signing Viktor Gyökeres opened his Arsenal account, heading in a pinpoint cross from Martin Zubimendi.

As a reminder, Gyökeres made the move to the British Isles this summer. The Swedish striker signed a contract with Arsenal that runs until 2030. Sporting Lisbon earned €65 million from the transfer, with an additional €10 million possible in various performance-related bonuses written into the deal.

