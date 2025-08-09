First one in. Gyökeres scores his debut goal for Arsenal

London's Arsenal is wrapping up preparations for the new season. On August 9, the Gunners are facing Athletic Bilbao in a friendly.

Late in the first half, a pivotal moment arrived for the English club’s supporters. Summer signing Viktor Gyökeres opened his Arsenal account, heading in a pinpoint cross from Martin Zubimendi.

Gyokeres first goal for Arsenal is a header. Silencing rival fans beautifully pic.twitter.com/mFhfqJpRZd — Arsenal Team (@_ArsenalTeam) August 9, 2025

As a reminder, Gyökeres made the move to the British Isles this summer. The Swedish striker signed a contract with Arsenal that runs until 2030. Sporting Lisbon earned €65 million from the transfer, with an additional €10 million possible in various performance-related bonuses written into the deal.