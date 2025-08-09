First one in. Gyökeres scores his debut goal for Arsenal
The Swede finds the net for the first time in an Arsenal shirt
Football news Today, 12:55Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Photo: x.com/Arsenal
London's Arsenal is wrapping up preparations for the new season. On August 9, the Gunners are facing Athletic Bilbao in a friendly.
Late in the first half, a pivotal moment arrived for the English club’s supporters. Summer signing Viktor Gyökeres opened his Arsenal account, heading in a pinpoint cross from Martin Zubimendi.
As a reminder, Gyökeres made the move to the British Isles this summer. The Swedish striker signed a contract with Arsenal that runs until 2030. Sporting Lisbon earned €65 million from the transfer, with an additional €10 million possible in various performance-related bonuses written into the deal.
