The Zambia vs Angola match will take place on August 10, 2025, at 18:00 local time at the Nayeyo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history:

The teams have faced each other 3 times: Angola has 2 wins, and there has been 1 draw.

The aggregate score in those encounters is 5-2 in favor of Angola.

Their first meeting was back in 2000, with the latest in 2013.

Neither side has ever won this tournament.

This is a clash between the group outsiders.

Match preview:

This game is a pivotal moment in the battle for survival, as Angola sits fourth with a single draw against Kenya, while Zambia is bottom of the group after a loss to DR Congo.

If we focus only on recent CHAN and friendly matches, Angola has secured two wins and one draw, while Zambia has yet to taste victory.

In terms of recent official fixtures, Zambia's last win was a while ago, whereas Angola has shown more consistent progress.

In this critical situation, Zambia desperately needs a win to stay alive in the tournament and climb the table, while Angola is determined to cement their status and advance to the next round. Expect a tense affair, as both teams are in dire need of points.

Probable lineups:

Zambia: Mwanza, Chepeshi, Kanguluma, Chongo, Chishimba, Kampamba, Kapumbu, Bwalia, Kampamba, Phiri, Chisala.

Mwanza, Chepeshi, Kanguluma, Chongo, Chishimba, Kampamba, Kapumbu, Bwalia, Kampamba, Phiri, Chisala. Angola: Neblu, Afonso, Quinito, Vidinho, Hossi, Beni, Alem, Mafuta, Gogoro, Paciencia, Gilberto.

Prediction for Zambia vs Angola:

Given the precarious position of both teams in the standings, I expect a cautious match with minimal risks from either side. However, I believe Angola's quality gives them the edge, making them the favorites despite playing away from home. My prediction: Angola to win (odds 2.44).