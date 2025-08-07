Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.55 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On August 8, 2025, as part of the African Nations Championship group stage, Group C will feature a clash between Algeria and South Africa. The match is scheduled to kick off at 16:00 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at the team's scoring potential for this encounter.

Algeria

The Algerian national team is traditionally regarded as one of the favorites in any African tournament, and the African Nations Championship is no exception. In the previous 2022 edition, Algeria reached the final, where they narrowly lost to Senegal 0-1.

Algeria qualified for the African Nations Championship by overcoming Gambia: a 0-0 draw away and a commanding 3-0 win at home. In the current tournament, the Algerians kicked off with a convincing 3-0 victory over Uganda, topping their group after the opening round.

The team continues to show consistency in other international competitions as well. In the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Algeria leads their group, holding a three-point advantage over their closest rivals, Mozambique.

The last official meeting with South Africa took place in 2015 at the Africa Cup of Nations, where Algeria emerged victorious 3-1.

South Africa

The South African national team has qualified for the African Nations Championship for the first time since 2014. In the qualifiers, they lost 0-1 away to Malawi but bounced back with a 2-0 home win, securing their spot in the main draw. The match against Algeria will be South Africa's first fixture of the current tournament.

The team has also shown solid results in other competitions. In the World Cup qualifiers, South Africa comfortably tops their group, leading Rwanda by five points. Recently, they reached the final of the COSAFA Cup, where they fell to Angola 0-3.

The head-to-head history between these teams includes six matches. Algeria holds two wins, South Africa has one, and three games ended in draws. Their most recent meeting was a friendly last year, which ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Probable lineups

Algeria: Bouhalfaya, Halaimia, Gezzala, Alile, Chetti, Boukerchaoui, Draoui, Merbah, Belkheir, Meziane, Mahious.

Bouhalfaya, Halaimia, Gezzala, Alile, Chetti, Boukerchaoui, Draoui, Merbah, Belkheir, Meziane, Mahious. South Africa: Mbanjwa, Okon, Mngonyama, McCarthy, Letlapa, Moralo, Mkhize, Ditheane, Dlamini, Sebelebele, Radiopane.

Interesting facts and head-to-head stats

Algeria are unbeaten in 15 of their last 16 matches.

Four of Algeria's last six matches have seen over 2.5 goals scored.

South Africa are unbeaten in five of their last six matches.

Algeria are unbeaten in the last five head-to-head meetings.

Algeria vs South Africa match prediction

Both teams go into this head-to-head as favorites in their group and strong contenders for a playoff spot. Algeria has already started with a confident win and holds a solid position to advance, so they are expected to play cautiously and avoid unnecessary mistakes. South Africa is just beginning their campaign and will also be looking to avoid defeat to keep their playoff hopes alive. Expect a cautious encounter, with both sides focusing on solid defensive play. My pick for this match is under 2.5 total goals at odds of 1.55.