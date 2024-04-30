Unexpected collaboration. Haaland became a character in a famous mobile game
Esports News Yesterday, 05:57
twitter.com/ClashofClans
English Premier League's top scorer Erling Haaland has made an unexpected collaboration with video game developers Supercell.
The Norwegian striker has become a character in the iconic mobile strategy game Clash of Clans. To mark this event, developers created a beautiful video featuring the footballer, who interacts with other game characters in his apartment.
Clash of Clans was released in 2012 and is considered one of the highest-rated mobile games.
Haaland, with 21 goals to his name, leads the goal-scoring race in the English Premier League this season.
