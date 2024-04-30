Unexpected collaboration. Haaland became a character in a famous mobile game

English Premier League's top scorer Erling Haaland has made an unexpected collaboration with video game developers Supercell.

The Norwegian striker has become a character in the iconic mobile strategy game Clash of Clans. To mark this event, developers created a beautiful video featuring the footballer, who interacts with other game characters in his apartment.

Haaland for the Win! That’s right, long-time player of Clash of Clans, @ErlingHaaland is coming to Clash of Clans TOMORROW!



Get ready for a full month of Challenges, Skins, Troops, Events, and more! Learn more: https://t.co/6gUgVAOuxy pic.twitter.com/hmB0dJzRU5 — Clash of Clans (@ClashofClans) April 30, 2024

Clash of Clans was released in 2012 and is considered one of the highest-rated mobile games.

Haaland, with 21 goals to his name, leads the goal-scoring race in the English Premier League this season.