UEFA and Juventus begin negotiations on financial fraud case

UEFA and Juventus have begun talks on the financial fraud case.

The other day a delegation of managers and lawyers of the Italian club visited UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

According to a source, Juventus are willing to accept a suspension from European competitions for the season 2023/2024 to solve the problem.

It should be recalled that Juventus were only able to qualify for the 2023/2024 Conference League after being stripped of their points in the Italian league.