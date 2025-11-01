Touching gesture. Declan Rice dedicates goal to late aunt in match against Burnley

The Englishman suffered a loss ahead of the Fulham match

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice dedicated his goal against Burnley to the memory of his aunt, who recently passed away.

Details: The Englishman found the net in the 35th minute, doubling his team's lead in the Premier League Matchweek 10 clash against Burnley, which ended in a 2-0 victory for the Gunners. After scoring, Rice pointed a finger to the sky, later explaining the significance of the gesture.

"My aunt passed away before the Fulham game. I loved her to death. She travelled everywhere to watch me with my mum. I know she's watching down on me from heaven, and I dedicated that goal to her," said the midfielder.

🙏❤️ Declan Rice on his pointing to the sky celebration: "My auntie passed away before the Fulham game. I loved her to death. Travelled everywhere to watch me with my mum. I know she's watching down so that was for her today." (@premierleague) pic.twitter.com/i006YQ3mV3 — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) November 1, 2025

The goal against Burnley was Declan Rice's second of the season for Arsenal.

Reminder: Arsenal have not conceded a goal in seven consecutive matches.