Touching gesture. Declan Rice dedicates goal to late aunt in match against Burnley
Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice dedicated his goal against Burnley to the memory of his aunt, who recently passed away.
Details: The Englishman found the net in the 35th minute, doubling his team's lead in the Premier League Matchweek 10 clash against Burnley, which ended in a 2-0 victory for the Gunners. After scoring, Rice pointed a finger to the sky, later explaining the significance of the gesture.
"My aunt passed away before the Fulham game. I loved her to death. She travelled everywhere to watch me with my mum. I know she's watching down on me from heaven, and I dedicated that goal to her," said the midfielder.
The goal against Burnley was Declan Rice's second of the season for Arsenal.
Reminder: Arsenal have not conceded a goal in seven consecutive matches.