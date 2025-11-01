ES ES FR FR
Arsenal's fantastic form! The Londoners defeat Burnley and now have seven consecutive wins without conceding a goal!

Arsenal's fantastic form! The Londoners defeat Burnley and now have seven consecutive wins without conceding a goal!

Arsenal win again and keep a clean sheet
Football news Today, 13:17
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/Arsenal/status/1980945394453688451

Arsenal continue to impress with their remarkable run of results.

Details: After a 2-0 victory over Burnley in matchweek 10 of the Premier League, Mikel Arteta’s side extended their incredible streak—now boasting nine consecutive wins and seven straight clean sheets.

Since the first of October, the Gunners have racked up seven wins, netted 14 goals, and have yet to let in a single goal.

Reminder: Arsenal are monitoring Levante striker Karl Etta Eyong.

