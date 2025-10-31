ES ES FR FR
Several English giants begin pursuit of Levante forward Karl Etta Eyong

The Cameroonian has plenty of options for his next career move.
Karl Etta Eyong of Levante UD looks on during the LaLiga Photo by Pedro Salado/Getty Images

A fierce battle awaits us in the transfer market.

Details: According to the reputable portal Mundo Deportivo, Levante's 22-year-old Cameroonian striker Karl Etta Eyong has caught the serious attention of Manchester City, Manchester United, and London’s Arsenal, all of whom are prepared to fight for the player next summer.

Reports suggest that Eyong himself is keen to join a new club as early as January, but Levante are reluctant to let him go in the winter and insist on a transfer only after the 2026 World Cup, where Eyong could dramatically increase his market value.

Eyong joined Levante this September from Villarreal for €3 million. This season, he has already played 7 matches for the club, scoring 6 goals and providing 3 assists, currently ranking second among La Liga’s top scorers.

Eyong’s contract with Levante runs until 2029, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €20 million.

Reminder: Lewandowski's replacement? Barcelona interested in signing Levante's Cameroonian striker Karl Etta Eyong

