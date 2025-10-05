RU RU ES ES FR FR
Lewandowski's replacement? Barcelona interested in signing Levante's Cameroonian striker Karl Etta Eyong

Barcelona remain keen on securing the signature of striker Karl Etta Eyong.

Details: According to Diario Sport, the Catalans already attempted to sign the striker last summer when he was playing for Villarreal, but financial constraints prevented the deal from going through.

The 22-year-old Cameroonian forward has a release clause set at €30 million. Barcelona's management continues to monitor his performances and could reignite negotiations in one of the upcoming transfer windows.

The Cameroonian striker has started this season in sensational form: in five matches for Levante, he has already netted four goals and provided one assist.

