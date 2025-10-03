Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.64 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On Sunday, October 5, in Matchday 8 of the Spanish league, Espanyol will host Betis on their home turf. Let's take a closer look at a bet on the teams' scoring output in this clash.

Espanyol

Espanyol heads into this home fixture against Betis not in the best form, riding a three-match winless streak. After a 0-2 away defeat to Real Madrid, the Catalan side played out two consecutive draws — 2-2 at home against Valencia and 0-0 away at Girona. That loss to Madrid remains their only defeat this season after seven rounds played. Currently, Espanyol sits seventh in the standings with 12 points, trailing league leaders Barcelona by seven points.

Their home form, though, inspires confidence: Espanyol remains unbeaten at home this season, with three wins and one draw. However, their head-to-head record against Betis at home is less impressive — just one win in the last six home meetings, alongside two draws and three losses.

Betis

Betis approach this match in high spirits and on a positive run. In the Europa League, they picked up their first group stage win, confidently beating Bulgarian side Ludogorets 2-0 away, extending their unbeaten streak to five matches in all competitions. In Europe, Betis currently have 4 points and sit ninth in the group standings.

In La Liga, the team is also putting up solid results. In the latest round, the "green-and-whites" defeated Osasuna 2-0 at home. Across seven matches played, Betis have suffered just one defeat, with three wins and three draws. With 12 points, they occupy sixth place, ahead of Espanyol on goal difference.

Their away form is also impressive: Betis remain unbeaten on the road this season, recording three draws and one win across all competitions. As for head-to-heads with Espanyol, the advantage is clearly with the Seville side. Betis have won the last three meetings in a row, while Espanyol have managed just one win in the last 13 encounters between the teams.

Probable lineups

Espanyol: Dmitrovic, El Hilali, Riedl, Calero, Romero, Lozano, Esposito, Dolan, Milla, Puado, Roberto Fernandez.

Dmitrovic, El Hilali, Riedl, Calero, Romero, Lozano, Esposito, Dolan, Milla, Puado, Roberto Fernandez. Betis: Pau Lopez, Rodriguez, Natan, Gomez, Angel Ortiz, Lo Celso, Amrabat, Fornals, Hernandez, Ez Abde, Antoni.

Key facts and head-to-head

Espanyol have won 5 of their last 6 home matches.

Espanyol are unbeaten in 14 of their last 15 matches.

Betis have won 3 of their last 4 matches.

Betis have scored first in each of their last 4 matches.

Betis have won 4 of the last 5 head-to-head meetings.

Espanyol vs Betis match prediction

Espanyol have started the season strongly and remain in the upper part of the table, with a particularly impressive home record — they are yet to lose at home. Betis are also playing quality football both domestically and in Europe, showing strong momentum. While Betis have the edge in head-to-head meetings, Espanyol are fully capable of mounting a serious challenge at home. We can expect a hard-fought and entertaining clash, with both teams likely to get on the scoresheet. My bet for this match — both teams to score at odds of 1.64.