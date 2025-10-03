RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football LaLiga Predictions Espanyol vs Betis prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 5, 2025

Espanyol vs Betis prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 5, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Espanyol vs Real Betis prediction Photo: https://x.com/RealBetis_en/Author unknownn
Espanyol Espanyol
LaLiga Spain (Round 8) 05 oct 2025, 12:30
- : -
Spain, Barcelona, RCDE Stadium
Real Betis Real Betis
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.64
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

On Sunday, October 5, in Matchday 8 of the Spanish league, Espanyol will host Betis on their home turf. Let's take a closer look at a bet on the teams' scoring output in this clash.

Espanyol

Espanyol heads into this home fixture against Betis not in the best form, riding a three-match winless streak. After a 0-2 away defeat to Real Madrid, the Catalan side played out two consecutive draws — 2-2 at home against Valencia and 0-0 away at Girona. That loss to Madrid remains their only defeat this season after seven rounds played. Currently, Espanyol sits seventh in the standings with 12 points, trailing league leaders Barcelona by seven points.

Their home form, though, inspires confidence: Espanyol remains unbeaten at home this season, with three wins and one draw. However, their head-to-head record against Betis at home is less impressive — just one win in the last six home meetings, alongside two draws and three losses.

Betis

Betis approach this match in high spirits and on a positive run. In the Europa League, they picked up their first group stage win, confidently beating Bulgarian side Ludogorets 2-0 away, extending their unbeaten streak to five matches in all competitions. In Europe, Betis currently have 4 points and sit ninth in the group standings.

In La Liga, the team is also putting up solid results. In the latest round, the "green-and-whites" defeated Osasuna 2-0 at home. Across seven matches played, Betis have suffered just one defeat, with three wins and three draws. With 12 points, they occupy sixth place, ahead of Espanyol on goal difference.

Their away form is also impressive: Betis remain unbeaten on the road this season, recording three draws and one win across all competitions. As for head-to-heads with Espanyol, the advantage is clearly with the Seville side. Betis have won the last three meetings in a row, while Espanyol have managed just one win in the last 13 encounters between the teams.

Probable lineups

  • Espanyol: Dmitrovic, El Hilali, Riedl, Calero, Romero, Lozano, Esposito, Dolan, Milla, Puado, Roberto Fernandez.
  • Betis: Pau Lopez, Rodriguez, Natan, Gomez, Angel Ortiz, Lo Celso, Amrabat, Fornals, Hernandez, Ez Abde, Antoni.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Espanyol have won 5 of their last 6 home matches.
  • Espanyol are unbeaten in 14 of their last 15 matches.
  • Betis have won 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • Betis have scored first in each of their last 4 matches.
  • Betis have won 4 of the last 5 head-to-head meetings.

Espanyol vs Betis match prediction

Espanyol have started the season strongly and remain in the upper part of the table, with a particularly impressive home record — they are yet to lose at home. Betis are also playing quality football both domestically and in Europe, showing strong momentum. While Betis have the edge in head-to-head meetings, Espanyol are fully capable of mounting a serious challenge at home. We can expect a hard-fought and entertaining clash, with both teams likely to get on the scoresheet. My bet for this match — both teams to score at odds of 1.64.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.64
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Bournemouth vs Fulham prediction English Premier League Today, 15:00 Bournemouth vs Fulham: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 3, 2025 Bournemouth Odds: 1.83 Fulham Recommended Melbet
Ukraine U20 vs Paraguay U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 16:00 Ukraine (U20) vs Paraguay (U20) prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 03.10.2025 Ukraine U20 Odds: 2.72 Paraguay U20 Bet now 1xBet
Leeds vs Tottenham prediction English Premier League 04 oct 2025, 07:30 Leeds - Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Leeds Odds: 1.73 Tottenham Bet now Mostbet
Leeds vs Tottenham prediction English Premier League 04 oct 2025, 07:30 Leeds vs Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 4, 2025 Leeds Odds: 1.43 Tottenham Recommended Melbet
Real Oviedo vs Levante prediction LaLiga Spain 04 oct 2025, 08:00 Oviedo vs Levante prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Real Oviedo Odds: 1.73 Levante Bet now Melbet
Lazio vs Torino prediction Serie A Italy 04 oct 2025, 09:00 Lazio vs Torino prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Lazio Odds: 1.82 Torino Bet now 1xBet
Parma Calcio 1913 vs Lecce prediction Serie A Italy 04 oct 2025, 09:00 Parma vs Lecce prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 4, 2025 Parma Calcio 1913 Odds: 1.57 Lecce Recommended Melbet
Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig prediction Bundesliga Germany 04 oct 2025, 09:30 Borussia Dortmund vs Leipzig: Who will keep their winning streak alive? Borussia Dortmund Odds: 1.51 RB Leipzig Bet now Mostbet
Werder Bremen vs St. Pauli prediction Bundesliga Germany 04 oct 2025, 09:30 Werder vs St. Pauli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Werder Bremen Odds: 1.64 St. Pauli Bet now Melbet
Augsburg vs Wolfsburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 04 oct 2025, 09:30 Augsburg vs Wolfsburg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 04.10.2025 Augsburg Odds: 1.75 Wolfsburg Recommended 1xBet
Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin prediction Bundesliga Germany 04 oct 2025, 09:30 Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 4, 2025 Bayer Leverkusen Odds: 1.69 Union Berlin Bet now Melbet
Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig prediction Bundesliga Germany 04 oct 2025, 09:30 Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — October 4, 2025 Borussia Dortmund Odds: 1.43 RB Leipzig Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores