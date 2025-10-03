Prediction on game Win Sporting CP Odds: 1.47 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On October 5, 2025, as part of Matchday 8 in the Portuguese Primeira, Sporting will host Braga at home. Let’s take a look at a bet on the winner in this clash.

Sporting

Lisbon’s Sporting heads into this fixture coming off a 1-2 defeat against Napoli in the Champions League—a result that snapped their four-game winning streak across all competitions. This marked the team’s third loss of the season, with previous defeats coming against Porto in the league and Benfica in the Super Cup. Sporting started their Champions League group campaign with a confident victory over Kairat, but stumbled in the second round.

Domestically, things are going much better: after seven rounds, Sporting have racked up six wins with just a single loss—at home to Porto. The team’s defensive solidity is evident, conceding only 4 goals while scoring 19 times up front. Their home record inspires optimism too: 3 wins and 1 defeat in 4 matches.

Particularly impressive is their recent home form against Braga: in the last four encounters in Lisbon, Sporting are unbeaten, claiming 3 wins and 1 draw. All three victories were emphatic, each ending with a resounding 5-0 scoreline for the hosts.

Braga

Braga are also making waves on the European stage, but in the Europa League, where they’ve been impressive. The team has already secured back-to-back victories: first defeating Feyenoord 1-0 at home, then comfortably dispatching Celtic 2-0 away. These results have seen Braga collect six points and solidify their hold on fourth place in the group standings.

However, things aren’t going as smoothly in the league. After seven rounds, Braga sit only seventh in the table with nine points, already trailing the European places by six. To make matters worse, they’re winless in their last four domestic matches—two defeats and two draws.

Historically, clashes with Sporting have been tough for Braga. In the last eight head-to-head meetings, Braga have managed just one win, while suffering four defeats and drawing three times.

Probable lineups

Sporting: Silva, Vagiannidis, Inácio, Debast, Araujo, Yulmann, Morita, Pote, Cuenda, Suarez, Trincão.

Interesting facts and head-to-head stats

Sporting have won 4 of their last 5 matches.

Sporting have won 3 of their last 4 home games.

7 of Sporting’s last 8 matches have seen over 2.5 goals.

Braga have avoided defeat in 19 of their last 21 matches.

Each of Braga’s last 5 matches have featured under 2.5 goals.

Sporting are unbeaten in 7 of their last 8 head-to-head meetings.

Sporting have won 3 of their last 4 home head-to-head encounters.

Sporting vs Braga match prediction

Sporting approach this match looking to bounce back after their defeat to Napoli, and given the importance of this clash with Braga, they’re certain to be highly motivated. The Lisbon side have started the league campaign more confidently and show real consistency, especially at home, where they routinely outclass this opponent—often by wide margins. Braga have shone in Europe, but their domestic form leaves much to be desired, with their winless streak underlining their inconsistency. Expect a lively and tense encounter, with the hosts holding the edge. My pick for this match is a Sporting win at odds of 1.47.