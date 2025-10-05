Not in Barcelona's plans. Ter Stegen could move to the Premier League

Premier League clubs show interest in the goalkeeper

Several English clubs are seriously considering signing Marc-André ter Stegen.

Details: According to Diario Sport, Manchester United, Tottenham, and Newcastle are closely monitoring the Barcelona and Germany shot-stopper.

Despite having a contract with Barcelona until 2028, relations between the club and the player have been strained in recent months. The situation has now stabilized, but the Catalans, having signed Joan Garcia from Espanyol and extended Wojciech Szczęsny’s contract, are making it clear they no longer count on the Germany international.

The 33-year-old goalkeeper is currently recovering from back surgery. Since joining Barcelona in 2014, he has played 422 matches and kept 175 clean sheets. Possible transfer options include a loan with an option to buy, but the club will only enter negotiations with the player’s consent.

