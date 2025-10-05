This hasn't happened in nearly 20 years! Barcelona suffer crushing defeat to Sevilla

Flick's men thrashed 1-4

Catalan giants Barcelona suffered a sensational defeat in Seville. Hansi Flick's side were outclassed in a dramatic encounter, falling 1-4.

In the first half, Marcus Rashford missed a glaring chance, but quickly redeemed himself by netting his debut goal in La Liga. That strike, however, would be Barcelona's only consolation of the night.

With Sevilla leading 2-1, Robert Lewandowski squandered a penalty, and in the closing stages, the hosts struck twice more. Remarkably, Barcelona haven’t suffered such a heavy defeat to Sevilla since 2006, when they lost 0-3 in the UEFA Super Cup. In La Liga, the Catalans hadn't been beaten this badly by Sevilla since 2002. In fact, Sevilla hadn’t defeated Barça in the Spanish top flight since 2015.

Mayores victorias del Sevilla contra el Barcelona en los últimos 75 años:



5-2 en 1950 (Liga)

4-0 en 1951 (Liga)

3-0 en 1952 (Liga)

3-0 en 1969 (Liga)

0-3 en 2002 (Liga)

3-0 en 2006 (Supercopa Europa) — MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) October 5, 2025

SEV 4-1 FCB (FT) - Fin a la racha del Barcelona sin perder fuera de casa en La Liga: quedó en 15 partidos consecutivos.



El Barça no perdía como visitante en el campeonato español desde el 10 de noviembre de 2024 (1-0 en Anoeta).



El Sevilla no derrotaba al Barça en La Liga desde… — MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) October 5, 2025

It’s worth noting that Flick's charges have once again surrendered top spot to Real Madrid, who, inspired by Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior, overcame Villarreal.