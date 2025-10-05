RU RU ES ES FR FR
This hasn't happened in nearly 20 years! Barcelona suffer crushing defeat to Sevilla

Flick's men thrashed 1-4
Football news Today, 12:47
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
This hasn't happened in nearly 20 years! Barcelona suffer crushing defeat to Sevilla

Catalan giants Barcelona suffered a sensational defeat in Seville. Hansi Flick's side were outclassed in a dramatic encounter, falling 1-4.

In the first half, Marcus Rashford missed a glaring chance, but quickly redeemed himself by netting his debut goal in La Liga. That strike, however, would be Barcelona's only consolation of the night.

With Sevilla leading 2-1, Robert Lewandowski squandered a penalty, and in the closing stages, the hosts struck twice more. Remarkably, Barcelona haven’t suffered such a heavy defeat to Sevilla since 2006, when they lost 0-3 in the UEFA Super Cup. In La Liga, the Catalans hadn't been beaten this badly by Sevilla since 2002. In fact, Sevilla hadn’t defeated Barça in the Spanish top flight since 2015.

It’s worth noting that Flick's charges have once again surrendered top spot to Real Madrid, who, inspired by Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior, overcame Villarreal.

