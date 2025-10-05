RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Doesn't want to leave. Lewandowski determined to convince Barcelona to keep him for another season

Doesn't want to leave. Lewandowski determined to convince Barcelona to keep him for another season

The Pole wants to continue playing for the Catalan club
Football news Today, 09:28
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Doesn't want to leave. Lewandowski determined to convince Barcelona to keep him for another season Photo: x.com/MundoDespectivo

Robert Lewandowski is determined to see out his contract with Barcelona. According to Sport.es, the Polish striker is not considering offers from Saudi Arabia and is also not interested in a move to Milan.

The forward's contract expires in the summer of 2026, but Barcelona can activate an option to extend it for another season. Lewandowski is eager to prove he can still contribute to the team and convince the Catalan club that he deserves to stay for one more year.

It should be noted that he previously turned down lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia in order to remain at Barça, keeping the door open for a potential challenge in an exotic league in the future. But for now, he is making it clear that his main goal is to keep playing for the blaugrana as long as his performances meet the club's high standards.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
Related Team News
Lewandowski's replacement? Barcelona interested in signing Levante's Cameroonian striker Karl Etta Eyong Transfer news Today, 07:28 Lewandowski's replacement? Barcelona interested in signing Levante's Cameroonian striker Karl Etta Eyong
Not in Barcelona's plans. Ter Stegen could move to the Premier League Transfer news Today, 03:27 Not in Barcelona's plans. Ter Stegen could move to the Premier League
New conflict? Barcelona outraged by De la Fuente's decision on Yamal Football news Yesterday, 16:02 New conflict? Barcelona outraged by De la Fuente's decision on Yamal
Barcelona dissatisfied as Marc Bernal withdrawn from Spain youth squad Football news Yesterday, 10:28 Barcelona is unhappy. Marc Bernal has been recalled from the Spanish U21 team
"I'm not sure if he'll play in El Clásico" - Hansi Flick discusses Yamal's condition Football news Yesterday, 08:09 "I'm not sure if he'll play in El Clásico" - Hansi Flick discusses Yamal's condition
Henry criticized Flick after PSG defeat: “You can't play with such a high defensive line” Football news Yesterday, 06:49 Henry criticized Flick after PSG defeat: “You can't play with such a high defensive line”
Related Tournament News
"We are together, my brother" – Vinicius and Mbappé warmly celebrate Real Madrid's victory Football news Today, 05:19 "We are together, my brother" – Vinicius and Mbappé warmly celebrate Real Madrid's victory
"Felt discomfort in the ankle area" - Alonso comments on Mbappé's condition Football news Today, 03:58 "Felt discomfort in the ankle area" - Alonso comments on Mbappé's condition
Another Frenchman enters Real Madrid history! Tchouaméni reaches 100 La Liga matches Football news Today, 01:28 Another Frenchman enters Real Madrid history! Tchouaméni reaches 100 La Liga matches
Bad news for Alonso. Mbappé forced off against Villarreal due to injury Football news Yesterday, 17:06 Bad news for Alonso. Mbappé forced off against Villarreal due to injury
Phenomenal. Antoine Griezmann scores 200th goal for Atlético Madrid Football news 30 sep 2025, 16:24 Phenomenal. Antoine Griezmann scores 200th goal for Atlético Madrid
Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid looks on during the warm up prior to the LaLiga Football news 29 sep 2025, 16:57 Valencia takes Netflix to court! It's all about Real Madrid and Vinicius...
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores