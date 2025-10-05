Doesn't want to leave. Lewandowski determined to convince Barcelona to keep him for another season

The Pole wants to continue playing for the Catalan club

Robert Lewandowski is determined to see out his contract with Barcelona. According to Sport.es, the Polish striker is not considering offers from Saudi Arabia and is also not interested in a move to Milan.

The forward's contract expires in the summer of 2026, but Barcelona can activate an option to extend it for another season. Lewandowski is eager to prove he can still contribute to the team and convince the Catalan club that he deserves to stay for one more year.

It should be noted that he previously turned down lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia in order to remain at Barça, keeping the door open for a potential challenge in an exotic league in the future. But for now, he is making it clear that his main goal is to keep playing for the blaugrana as long as his performances meet the club's high standards.