Milan prepares a major transfer move. The club wants to sign Robert Lewandowski

Italian giants Milan have started monitoring the situation surrounding Robert Lewandowski, whose contract with Barcelona is set to expire at the end of the season.

Details: According to Sport.es, Rossoneri sporting director Igli Tare recently held a meeting with the Polish forward’s agent, Pini Zahavi, to discuss potential transfer options. Milan wants to make their interest in the experienced striker clear well in advance — despite being 37, Lewandowski remains highly trusted, and clubs are still willing to pay for his quality.

Lewandowski himself has yet to make a decision about his future. The Polish goal machine is ready to continue his career in Europe for at least one more season and is open to various possibilities. He is happy with his time at Barcelona and does not rule out staying at the club for another year, provided the management agrees and his form remains high. However, starting in 2026, Lewandowski is prepared to consider offers from abroad, including financially lucrative projects from Saudi Arabia.

As things stand, Milan is one of the main contenders for the striker if he chooses to stay in Europe. Barcelona, on the other hand, have emphasized that a decision on Lewandowski’s future will only be made at the end of the season, based on his performances and fitness.

The Polish striker has already recovered from his muscle issues and continues to show his class, scoring regularly and remaining a key figure for the Catalan side through June 2026.

