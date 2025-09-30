RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Transfer news Milan prepares a major transfer move. The club wants to sign Robert Lewandowski

Milan prepares a major transfer move. The club wants to sign Robert Lewandowski

The Polish striker's contract with Barcelona expires at the end of the season
Transfer news Today, 12:52
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Milan prepares a major transfer move. The club wants to sign Robert Lewandowski https://x.com/FCBarcelona/status/1968738039129096571

Italian giants Milan have started monitoring the situation surrounding Robert Lewandowski, whose contract with Barcelona is set to expire at the end of the season.

Details: According to Sport.es, Rossoneri sporting director Igli Tare recently held a meeting with the Polish forward’s agent, Pini Zahavi, to discuss potential transfer options. Milan wants to make their interest in the experienced striker clear well in advance — despite being 37, Lewandowski remains highly trusted, and clubs are still willing to pay for his quality.

Lewandowski himself has yet to make a decision about his future. The Polish goal machine is ready to continue his career in Europe for at least one more season and is open to various possibilities. He is happy with his time at Barcelona and does not rule out staying at the club for another year, provided the management agrees and his form remains high. However, starting in 2026, Lewandowski is prepared to consider offers from abroad, including financially lucrative projects from Saudi Arabia.

As things stand, Milan is one of the main contenders for the striker if he chooses to stay in Europe. Barcelona, on the other hand, have emphasized that a decision on Lewandowski’s future will only be made at the end of the season, based on his performances and fitness.

The Polish striker has already recovered from his muscle issues and continues to show his class, scoring regularly and remaining a key figure for the Catalan side through June 2026.

Reminder: UEFA has listed Camp Nou as Barcelona’s home stadium for the Champions League match against Olympiacos.

Related teams and leagues
AC Milan AC Milan Schedule AC Milan News AC Milan Transfers
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Related Team News
Barcelona vs PSG: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 1, 2025 Football news Today, 12:17 Barcelona vs PSG: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 1, 2025
Pedri speaks out on his Ballon d’Or ranking Football news Today, 10:49 Pedri speaks out on his Ballon d’Or ranking
Finally, the wait is over! UEFA lists 'Camp Nou' as the home stadium for the Champions League match against Olympiacos Football news Today, 10:35 Finally, the wait is over! UEFA lists 'Camp Nou' as the home stadium for the Champions League match against Olympiacos
Official: Four key PSG players to miss Barcelona clash Football news Today, 09:14 Official: Four key PSG players to miss Barcelona clash
Flick urges restraint over excessive attention on Yamal Football news Today, 08:06 Flick urges restraint over excessive attention on Yamal
«They should be concerned about the agent.» Deco defends Barcelona in the Williams transfer saga Football news Today, 07:14 «They should be concerned about the agent.» Deco defends Barcelona in the Williams transfer saga
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores