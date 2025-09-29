Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.65 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

The second round of the UEFA Champions League group stage brings a clash between Bodø/Glimt and Tottenham. The match will take place in Norway on Tuesday, September 30, with kickoff scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. I’m offering a bet on the winner of this game.

Match preview

Bodø/Glimt are perennial contenders for the Norwegian title, and this season is no exception. Kjetil Knutsen’s side have been playing high-scoring matches in the Eliteserien, confidently holding their place among the league leaders.

At the moment, Bodø/Glimt trail league leaders Viking by just a single point, with a game in hand. The club has a great chance to win three consecutive league titles for the first time in their history.

In European competition, the Norwegians continue to prove they are a tough opponent. After knocking out Austria’s Sturm Graz in qualifying, they’ve been battling hard against more renowned clubs since the start of the group stage. In a thrilling encounter with Slavia Prague, they managed to escape defeat in the dying minutes.

At home, Bodø/Glimt traditionally showcase an explosive attacking style, making them extremely dangerous for any visitor. However, their weakness remains at the back. Against strong opponents, the Norwegians often make mistakes on set pieces and in positional defense.

Tottenham have made a confident start to the new Premier League season, consistently staying near the top of the table. Under Thomas Frank, the team continues to play bold, attacking football, showing high intensity and the ability to create plenty of scoring chances.

Attacking leaders Kudus, Simons, and Richarlison are all in fine form, while Palhinha reliably orchestrates attacks. The Portuguese midfielder, along with Bergvall, is working to compensate for the absence of the injured Maddison.

In the Champions League, Spurs started strong, picking up a win in the opening round. The team displayed not only attacking confidence but also the ability to control matches — a crucial factor in a long tournament run. Expectations are high for Tottenham in Europe, as their squad has the quality to aim for top honors.

Nevertheless, defensive issues persist. Despite strong performances from Romero and Van de Ven, the team is sometimes caught out by opponents’ quick transitions. This has been especially evident in the Premier League, where Spurs have dropped points against less fancied sides.

Match facts

Bodø/Glimt are unbeaten in their last five matches.

The Norwegians have scored in 11 consecutive home games.

Tottenham have lost only once so far this season.

Bodø/Glimt average 1.7 goals per home game, while Tottenham average 1.8 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

Bodø/Glimt: Haikin, Bjørtuft, Sævold, Gundersen, Ali Sami, Auklend, Berg, Evjen, Jørgensen, Hauge, Bassi.

Tottenham Hotspur: Vicario, Van de Ven, Romero, Porro, Spence, Bentancur, Palhinha, Bergvall, Simons, Kudus, Richarlison.

H2H

The teams last met in the semifinals of last season’s Europa League — Tottenham won both legs, 3-1 and 2-0.

Prediction

Both teams favor attack but are vulnerable at the back. Bodø/Glimt always play boldly at home and look to upset the favorites, while Tottenham boast a powerful offensive arsenal and are expected to find the net. The most logical option is a win for the visitors with a 0 handicap.