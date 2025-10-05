RU RU ES ES FR FR
What a miss! Rashford fails to convert one-on-one against Sevilla keeper

Football news Today, 11:41
Jan Novak
What a miss! Rashford fails to convert one-on-one against Sevilla keeper Photo: x.com/BarcaWorldwide

In the eighth round of the Spanish La Liga, Barcelona are playing away against Sevilla. The match started poorly for the Catalans, and thanks to goals from Sanchez and Romero, Sevilla were leading 2-0 by the 36th minute.

In the 43rd minute, Marcus Rashford squandered a golden opportunity to pull one back. The Englishman broke through one-on-one, but from close range couldn't beat the hosts' goalkeeper.

It's worth noting that just a couple of minutes later, the forward made amends, pulling one back with a brilliant finish after Pedri's assist. Remarkably, this marked Rashford's eighth consecutive game with a goal contribution for club and country.

