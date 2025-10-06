"Everything went exactly as we planned" - Matías Almeida reveals the secret behind victory over Barcelona

It's all about skill.

The Sevilla head coach commented on the victory over Barcelona.

Details: Yesterday, in matchday 8 of La Liga, Sevilla thrashed Catalan giants Barcelona 4-1 at home, thanks to goals from Sánchez, Romero, Carmona, and Adams.

Sevilla's head coach, 51-year-old Argentine specialist Matías García, was clearly pleased with his team and the result. He commented on the win, saying:

"We really needed a home win, so I'm happy. We hadn't beaten Barcelona at this stadium for 10 years, and we've ended a lot of negative streaks. We prepared really well for this match, and everything went perfectly. Against Barcelona, you have to play the perfect game – and that's exactly what happened, just as we planned," Almeida said.

This victory stripped Barcelona of first place in the league table, as Real Madrid's win over Villarreal allowed Los Blancos to overtake Barça. Meanwhile, Sevilla's triumph propelled them into the European qualification zone.

