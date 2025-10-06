Prediction on game W1(-9) Odds: 1.53 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

The second round of the Basketball EuroCup features a clash between Beşiktaş and the London Lions. The showdown will take place in Istanbul on Tuesday, October 7. Tip-off is scheduled for 19:00 Central European Time. I'm backing a bet on this game’s scoring potential.

Match preview

The Istanbul club hasn’t had the smoothest of starts to the new season. In the Turkish Super Cup, Beşiktaş suffered a narrow defeat to Fenerbahçe, falling short by just two points. Interestingly, a late surge in the fourth quarter brought the game back to life, but ultimately the team came up empty-handed.

In the Turkish league, the team has shown consistency, winning both of their opening games. Their attack is spearheaded by experienced foreign players, while Turkish rotation players add valuable depth. The squad stands out for its aggressive fast-break style, racking up plenty of easy points in transition.

EuroCup action didn’t start well for Beşiktaş. In the opening round, they lost to Lietkabelis, despite leading for most of the game. Americans Matthews, Dotson, and Brown put in strong performances, but a collapse in the fourth quarter cost the Turkish side the win.

One crucial factor: Beşiktaş plays especially well on home court. The support of their fans makes the team even more aggressive and fast-paced. At home, Istanbul’s side often hits high totals, and here they’ll look to impose their tempo and pressure on the opposition.

The Lions had an almost perfect run last season, but a disappointing finish spoiled it all. They lost their domestic title and, for the first time in a while, ended up without any silverware.

This new campaign began with a winning streak in the British league, where the Lions opened with three straight victories. Among those was a win over reigning champions Leicester, which immediately put them at the top of the standings.

The team has returned to the EuroCup aiming to prove they can compete with the tournament’s elite, blending American sharpshooters with energetic British talent.

Offensively, the Lions are hitting a high percentage from beyond the arc and thrive in transition. However, in their first-round match against Budućnost, the team completely fell apart. The final buzzer marked a heavy 59-86 defeat.

Match facts

Beşiktaş has yet to win back-to-back games this season.

The Lions have lost four of their last seven away games.

Beşiktaş averages 84 points per game, while the London Lions average 79 points per game.

Players to watch

Jonah Matthews has started the new season on fire, consistently putting up double-digit points. Amid Beşiktaş’s uneven performances, the American guard has looked sharp and often becomes the team’s main offensive weapon.

H2H

The teams have met twice before, with the British side coming out on top on both occasions.

Prediction

The bookmakers have the hosts as clear favorites against the British club, and it’s hard to argue with that. At this stage, the Lions just aren’t equipped to challenge the strong Turkish squad, so I’m backing Beşiktaş to cover the -9 point spread.