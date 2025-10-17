ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news "They don't need me to explain what happened" - Arne Slot shares Liverpool's mood ahead of Manchester United clash

"They don't need me to explain what happened" - Arne Slot shares Liverpool's mood ahead of Manchester United clash

A huge match awaits us!
Football news Today, 04:56
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images

The Dutch manager is confident in his team.

Details: On the eve of the 8th round Premier League showdown between Liverpool and Manchester United, the Reds' 47-year-old head coach Arne Slot held a brief press conference, where he expressed his trust and belief in his players:

"Maybe these players need my motivation, but I don’t think they need me to explain what happened. We lost three matches by the narrowest of margins. Twice it was in the dying moments, and one was a penalty that should have been overturned by VAR. We shouldn't be relying on fine margins—a tough away match at Chelsea, that's normal, it’s a level game, part of football—but the results don’t lie. If you lose three games in a row, you have to play better. These players aren’t losing sleep over it, but we have to recognize and respond. We need to build habits, whether we’re winning or losing, but after three defeats you expect a spark, or one or two percent more from us and our fans on Sunday.

I suppose everyone is talking about a streak now—I don’t know. It is what it is. It’s better to play the next game than talk about it for two weeks. What I love about top players is that you can’t tell if they’ve won three in a row or lost three; they just prepare the same way, at the same time. The outside world is focused on results, and so are we—we’re not denying that—we have to play better. Ten games have been close, and we’re working every day to widen the gap," Slot admitted.

Liverpool are currently on a three-game losing streak. They were beaten 2-1 away at Crystal Palace, then suffered a sensational 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray in the Champions League, and in the 7th round of the Premier League, Slot’s men fell 2-1 to Chelsea in London.

At the moment, Liverpool sit second in the Premier League table with 15 points to their name.

Reminder: Liverpool planning to offer Arne Slot a new contract

