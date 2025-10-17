"They don't need me to explain what happened" - Arne Slot shares Liverpool's mood ahead of Manchester United clash

The Dutch manager is confident in his team.

Details: On the eve of the 8th round Premier League showdown between Liverpool and Manchester United, the Reds' 47-year-old head coach Arne Slot held a brief press conference, where he expressed his trust and belief in his players:

"Maybe these players need my motivation, but I don’t think they need me to explain what happened. We lost three matches by the narrowest of margins. Twice it was in the dying moments, and one was a penalty that should have been overturned by VAR. We shouldn't be relying on fine margins—a tough away match at Chelsea, that's normal, it’s a level game, part of football—but the results don’t lie. If you lose three games in a row, you have to play better. These players aren’t losing sleep over it, but we have to recognize and respond. We need to build habits, whether we’re winning or losing, but after three defeats you expect a spark, or one or two percent more from us and our fans on Sunday.

I suppose everyone is talking about a streak now—I don’t know. It is what it is. It’s better to play the next game than talk about it for two weeks. What I love about top players is that you can’t tell if they’ve won three in a row or lost three; they just prepare the same way, at the same time. The outside world is focused on results, and so are we—we’re not denying that—we have to play better. Ten games have been close, and we’re working every day to widen the gap," Slot admitted.