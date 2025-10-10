Liverpool planning to offer Arne Slot a new contract

The management is pleased.

Arne Slot took over from Jürgen Klopp as Liverpool’s head coach and immediately delivered by winning the Premier League in his first season. Now the club’s hierarchy is ready to reward him.

Details: According to The Mirror, Liverpool are looking to offer Arne Slot a new contract — and they intend to move quickly. The reason is that the Dutchman’s current deal expires at the end of next season, a situation the club wants to avoid.

Although the team suffered three consecutive defeats before the international break — the first such run in Slot’s managerial career — the Dutch coach remained calm, emphasizing that his side continues to create more chances than their opponents.

After seven rounds, Liverpool have collected 15 points and sit second in the Premier League table. In the next fixture, the Reds will host Manchester United at Anfield on October 19, with kickoff scheduled for 17:30 CET.

Reminder: Arne Slot is pushing for reinforcements in defence. Twenty-one-year-old Sporting Lisbon centre-back Ousmane Diomande has attracted serious interest from Liverpool.