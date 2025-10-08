Liverpool set sights on Ousmane Diomande

Sporting’s centre-back could be on his way to Anfield.

Arne Slot is demanding reinforcements for his backline.

Details: According to talkSport, 21-year-old centre-back Ousmane Diomande from Lisbon’s Sporting has caught the serious attention of Liverpool after the club’s scouts closely analyzed his performances and concluded he fits perfectly into the playing style that Reds head coach Arne Slot wants to implement.

See also: Twente (W) vs Chelsea (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 8, 2025

At the moment, Liverpool’s management is keen to find out whether a transfer is possible in the winter window, or if they will have to wait until the summer.

Diomande joined Sporting from Midtjylland in 2023 for €14.5 million and has since become a defensive leader, playing 103 matches for the club, scoring 6 goals and providing 2 assists. His current contract with the Portuguese side runs until 2027, and his market value, according to Transfermarkt, stands at €45 million.

Reminder: Arne Slot faces a crisis: The first three-game losing streak of the manager's career