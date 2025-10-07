ES ES FR FR
Twente (W) vs Chelsea (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 8, 2025

Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
FC Twente vs Chelsea FC Women prediction https://x.com/ChelseaFCW/status/1963286169594335309
FC Twente FC Twente
Women's Champions League (Round 1) 08 oct 2025, 12:45
- : -
International, Enschede, Sportpark Schreurserve
Chelsea FC Women Chelsea FC Women
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On October 8, 2025, the opening round of the UEFA Women's Champions League group stage will feature a clash between Twente and Chelsea. Kickoff is set for 18:45 Central European Time. Here’s our take on this highly anticipated encounter.

Match preview

Twente are making their second consecutive appearance in the Champions League. Last season, the Dutch side finished third in a group featuring Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Celtic. The tournament format has since changed: instead of classic groups, teams now compete in a main round against six different opponents.

Twente’s journey to the main stage has been dominant: they swept aside Serbia’s Crvena Zvezda (6-0), Iceland’s Breidablik (2-0), and Poland’s Katowice (8-1 on aggregate). The Dutch team has yet to face any real adversity, but much tougher opposition awaits in this phase.

Chelsea have started the season in superb form. Under Sonia Bompastor, the Blues have won five of their six matches in the English league, with their only slip a draw in the last round against Manchester United (1-1).

The Londoners are considered among the Champions League favorites: last season, Chelsea reached the semifinals before falling to Barcelona (2-8 on aggregate). Chelsea already has experience playing Twente—they beat the Dutch side twice last year: 3-1 away and 6-1 at home.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Twente are riding a nine-match winning streak.
  • Chelsea, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last nine official matches.
  • All of Twente’s last six matches have seen over two goals scored.
  • Four of Chelsea’s last six matches have featured at least three goals.
  • The teams have faced off twice—both last season, with Chelsea comfortably dispatching their Dutch rivals on both occasions.

Probable lineups

  • Twente (W): Lemey – Tuin, Knol, Carleer, Vliek – Roord, van Ginkel, Groenewagen – Proost, Oude-Elberink, Ravensbergen
  • Chelsea (W): Hampton – Carpenter, Bjorn, Bright, Baltimore – Cuthbert, Walsh, Kaptein – Rytting-Kaneryd, Beever-Jones, Macario

Prediction

I believe Chelsea are currently a class above their Dutch counterparts. I expect a repeat of last season’s scenario, when the Blues confidently defeated Twente twice. That’s why the best value seems to be backing Chelsea with an Asian handicap of -1.5.

