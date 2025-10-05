RU RU ES ES FR FR
Arne Slot faces a crisis: The first three-game losing streak of the manager's career

The Dutchman's team suffers another defeat
Football news Today, 04:44
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Liverpool, under Arne Slot’s guidance, started the season by living on the edge, snatching victories in the dying minutes. This allowed the team to stay atop the Premier League—until recently. Over the past seven days, Slot’s side have suffered three consecutive defeats: against Chelsea (1-2), Crystal Palace (0-1), and in the Champions League to Galatasaray (0-1).

Details: According to the BBC, this marks the first time in Slot’s managerial career that he’s lost three matches in a row. The Dutch coach responded with composure, emphasizing that his team is creating more chances than their opponents, but so far has failed to capitalize on them.

As a result, after seven rounds, Liverpool have collected 15 points and sit second in the Premier League table. In the next round, the Reds will host Manchester United at Anfield. The match is scheduled for October 19 at 17:30 Central European Time.

