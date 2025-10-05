"The team loses control of the game in crucial matches." - Liverpool legend Jamie Redknapp slams team's performance

The former footballer is unhappy with the state of the team

Former midfielder and Liverpool legend Jamie Redknapp shared his thoughts on the current state of the team following their disappointing performances in recent matches.

Details: According to the Liverpool icon, the key to success always lies in midfield, and that's precisely where the Reds have recently been losing their grip on the game.

"Games are won and lost in midfield. And right now, Liverpool are definitely losing control in key encounters," Redknapp noted.

Redknapp pointed out that the team has become too vulnerable and has lost its balance:

"The team is too open, too exposed. This is not the Liverpool we saw last season. Every player seems to be off their game—confidence is rock bottom."

Nevertheless, the former player believes it's too early to write the team off:

I wouldn't bury Liverpool just yet, but it's clear the club is going through a mini-crisis and urgently needs to regain control of the situation.

Recall: Yesterday, October 4, Liverpool suffered a 2-1 away defeat to London side Chelsea. This marks the third consecutive loss for the Merseysiders.