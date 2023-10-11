They don't know how to count. Carlos Tevez spoke about problems with his players

The head coach of the Argentine club Independiente, Carlos Tevez, admitted that some of his players do not even have a school education.

According to the legendary Argentinean, three players from his team do not know how to add and subtract.

"I run a speed drill related to neuroscience. When a player is physically tired, I ask him to solve a math problem, like adding two plus two. Three guys on our team told me they don't know how to add and subtract.

This is a poverty problem. We can help the boy with food, we can help him in many ways, but education is also important... He must be able to defend himself, he must be able to read what he signs. We organize a project in collaboration with the club to provide them with a teacher, and after training we conduct two hours of lessons,” Tevez said, as quoted by Empel Tados.

Tevez quit his playing career in the summer of 2022, after which he was appointed head coach of Rosario. A year later, he took charge of Independiente and now his team is in second place after eight matches played.