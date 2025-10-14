"The team broke down mentally" - Ancelotti comments on defeat to Japan

Ancelotti dismayed by his team's loss

Brazil national team head coach Carlo Ancelotti shared his thoughts on the historic defeat his side suffered at the hands of Japan.

Details: Brazil were leading 2-0, but conceded three goals in the second half and suffered their first-ever loss to the Japanese national team.

According to him, the second half was not bad overall, but a single mistake had a huge impact on the players.

“Until Fabrício Bruno's error on the first goal we conceded, the game was under control. After that, the team broke down mentally. That was the team's biggest mistake,” Ancelotti noted.

The Italian admitted he was deeply disappointed by the defeat.

“No, everything is not fine. When the team loses, we get upset—it's normal. Everyone is frustrated. I don't like losing, and neither do the players,” the Italian coach added at the post-match press conference.

Recall: Brazil have suffered their second defeat in the last three matches.