ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news "The team broke down mentally" - Ancelotti comments on defeat to Japan

"The team broke down mentally" - Ancelotti comments on defeat to Japan

Ancelotti dismayed by his team's loss
Football news Today, 13:37
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
"The team fell apart mentally" - Ancelotti reflects on defeat to Japan https://x.com/DavidLucas83585/status/1968068295749517592

Brazil national team head coach Carlo Ancelotti shared his thoughts on the historic defeat his side suffered at the hands of Japan.

Details: Brazil were leading 2-0, but conceded three goals in the second half and suffered their first-ever loss to the Japanese national team.

According to him, the second half was not bad overall, but a single mistake had a huge impact on the players.

“Until Fabrício Bruno's error on the first goal we conceded, the game was under control. After that, the team broke down mentally. That was the team's biggest mistake,” Ancelotti noted.

The Italian admitted he was deeply disappointed by the defeat.

“No, everything is not fine. When the team loses, we get upset—it's normal. Everyone is frustrated. I don't like losing, and neither do the players,” the Italian coach added at the post-match press conference.

Recall: Brazil have suffered their second defeat in the last three matches.

Related teams and leagues
Japan Japan Schedule Japan News
Brazil Brazil Schedule Brazil News
Friendly International Friendly International Table Friendly International Fixtures Friendly International Predictions
Related Game News
Ancelotti's team fails to impress. Brazil lose to Japan and now have two defeats in three matches Football news Today, 10:35 Ancelotti's team fails to impress. Brazil lose to Japan and now have two defeats in three matches
Related Team News
Neymar of Santos controls the ball in front of Rene of Fluminense during the Brasileirao 2025 match Football news Today, 08:48 Neymar wants to play at the World Cup. A return to Europe is getting closer
Endrick could move to Juventus Football news Yesterday, 16:53 Endrick could move to Juventus
Satisfied with his work: Brazil plans to extend Ancelotti’s contract for another four years Football news 10 oct 2025, 09:52 Satisfied with his work: Brazil plans to extend Ancelotti’s contract for another four years
A plane carrying Brazil national team players forced to make emergency landing en route to Seoul. The reason revealed Football news 08 oct 2025, 11:39 A plane carrying Brazil national team players forced to make emergency landing en route to Seoul. The reason revealed
Related Tournament News
Thomas Tuchel, Head Coach of England speaks to the media during a press conference at Wembley Stadium Football news 10 oct 2025, 03:16 "We never got any energy from the fans" - Thomas Tuchel voices disappointment with supporters after win over Wales
Jordan Pickford of England applauds the crowd after the International Friendly between England and Wales Football news 10 oct 2025, 02:28 Reliability! Jordan Pickford becomes the first goalkeeper in England history to keep eight consecutive clean sheets
Marc Guehi's stats are impressive. The defender has made four goal contributions in two matches for England Football news 09 oct 2025, 16:03 Marc Guehi's stats are impressive. The defender has made four goal contributions in two matches for England
Historic achievement! For the first time in 37 years, England scores three goals in 20 minutes Football news 09 oct 2025, 15:29 Historic achievement! For the first time in 37 years, England scores three goals in 20 minutes
Messi could miss Argentina's match against Venezuela. The reason has been revealed Football news 08 oct 2025, 13:20 Messi may miss Argentina's match against Venezuela. The reason has been revealed
Harry Kane of England adjusts his captain's armband during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Football news 08 oct 2025, 08:59 Bad news! Harry Kane at risk of missing England matches
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores