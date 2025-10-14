ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Brazil Predictions Santos vs Corinthians prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 16 October 2025

Santos vs Corinthians prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 16 October 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Santos FC vs Corinthians prediction Photo: https://x.com/SantosFC/Author unknownn
Santos FC Santos FC
Serie A Brazil (Round 28) 15 oct 2025, 20:30
- : -
Brazil,
Corinthians Corinthians
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.5
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On October 16, 2025, the 28th round of the Brazilian Serie A will see Santos host Corinthians at home. The match is scheduled to kick off at 02:30 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the teams’ scoring prospects in this clash.

Santos

Santos managed to return to the top flight last season after winning Serie B, but adapting to elite competition has proven challenging. After 26 rounds, Santos sits 16th in the league table, just three points above the relegation zone. The team does have a game in hand, and a victory could slightly improve their situation. Santos’ recent form leaves much to be desired—over their last eight matches, they’ve managed just one win, with four draws and three losses. They are currently on a three-game winless streak, having lost their most recent fixture 0-3 against Ceara.

Results at home look somewhat better: in their last five home matches, Santos have claimed two victories, drawn twice, and suffered only one defeat. Additionally, they are unbeaten at home in their last three outings.

Santos are no longer involved in other competitions and are now fully focused on their battle to stay in Serie A. When it comes to home fixtures against Corinthians, the record is even: in the last five showdowns at Santos’ stadium, both teams have picked up two wins each with one draw. Notably, four of those five encounters ended with under 2.5 goals, and only one saw both teams find the net.

Corinthians

As for Corinthians, this season has been disappointing. Last year, the club finished seventh in the standings, but now they find themselves down in twelfth, barely clinging to the international cup qualification zone. Moreover, they are just eight points clear of the relegation zone, making every point crucial for Corinthians.

Their recent results have been anything but consistent. Not long ago, Corinthians went on a three-match winless run—suffering defeats to Sport Recife and Flamengo, plus a draw against Internacional. However, they bounced back in the latest round, convincingly beating Mirassol 3-0 at home.

Corinthians have also impressed in the Copa do Brasil, reaching the semifinals where they will face Cruzeiro. Away from home, though, the team has struggled: their last two away games ended without a win.

In recent head-to-head clashes with Santos, Corinthians have the upper hand, having won the last three meetings in a row.

Probable lineups

  • Santos: Gabriel Brazao, Escobar, Frias, Duarte, Igor Vinicius, Rolheiser, Rincon, Ze Rafael, Joao Schmidt, Dias, Guilherme.
  • Corinthians: Hugo Souza, Mateuzinho, Joao Pedro, Gustavo Henrique, Mateus Bidu, Maycon, Martinez, Ranyele, Breno Bidon, Gui Negao, Yuri Alberto.

Interesting facts and head-to-head stats

  • Santos have failed to win 7 of their last 8 matches.
  • 11 of Santos’ last 13 matches have seen over 1.5 total goals.
  • Corinthians have failed to win 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • 5 of Corinthians’ last 7 matches have ended with over 1.5 total goals.
  • Corinthians have won 4 of the last 6 head-to-head encounters.

Santos vs Corinthians match prediction

This upcoming match features two teams that have had less-than-convincing campaigns. Corinthians are fighting for international cup spots and continue their Copa do Brasil run, showing more stability than Santos. The hosts are enduring a tough stretch and battling for survival, making every game crucial. Given both teams’ positions in the standings and their recent low-scoring head-to-head history, we can expect a cautious and tense affair with few goals. My pick for this match is under 2.5 total goals at odds of 1.5.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.5
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Nepal vs Vietnam prediction Asian Cup Today, 08:30 Nepal vs Vietnam: Prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 14, 2025 Nepal Odds: 1.5 Vietnam Recommended Mostbet
India vs Singapore prediction Asian Cup Today, 10:00 India vs Singapore prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 14, 2025 India Odds: 1.6 Singapore Bet now 1xBet
Somalia vs Mozambique prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 12:00 Somalia vs Mozambique: Can Mozambique Keep Their World Cup Hopes Alive? Somalia Odds: 1.95 Mozambique Bet now Melbet
South Africa vs Rwanda prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 12:00 South Africa vs Rwanda: Can South Africa Claim a Convincing Victory? South Africa Odds: 1.5 Rwanda Recommended Mostbet
Bhutan vs Lebanon prediction Asian Cup Today, 12:00 Bhutan vs Lebanon prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 14, 2025 Bhutan Odds: 1.72 Lebanon Bet now Melbet
Guinea vs Botswana prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 12:00 Guinea vs Botswana prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 14 October 2025 Guinea Odds: 1.58 Botswana Bet now Melbet
Yemen vs Brunei prediction Asian Cup Today, 13:00 Yemen vs Brunei prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 14, 2025 Yemen Odds: 1.6 Brunei Recommended 1xBet
Ireland vs Armenia prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 Ireland vs Armenia: Who Will Fight Their Way to Second Place? Ireland Odds: 1.47 Armenia Bet now 1xBet
Portugal vs Hungary prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 Portugal vs Hungary prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 14 October 2025 Portugal Odds: 1.55 Hungary Bet now Mostbet
Curacao vs Trinidad and Tobago prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 19:00 Curaçao vs Trinidad and Tobago prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 11, 2025 Curacao Odds: 1.85 Trinidad and Tobago Recommended Mostbet
Jamaica vs Bermuda prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 20:00 El Salvador vs Guatemala prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 15, 2025 Jamaica Odds: 1.8 Bermuda Bet now Mostbet
Jamaica vs Bermuda prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 20:00 Jamaica vs Bermuda prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 15, 2025 Jamaica Odds: 1.74 Bermuda Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores