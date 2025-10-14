Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.5 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On October 16, 2025, the 28th round of the Brazilian Serie A will see Santos host Corinthians at home. The match is scheduled to kick off at 02:30 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the teams’ scoring prospects in this clash.

Santos

Santos managed to return to the top flight last season after winning Serie B, but adapting to elite competition has proven challenging. After 26 rounds, Santos sits 16th in the league table, just three points above the relegation zone. The team does have a game in hand, and a victory could slightly improve their situation. Santos’ recent form leaves much to be desired—over their last eight matches, they’ve managed just one win, with four draws and three losses. They are currently on a three-game winless streak, having lost their most recent fixture 0-3 against Ceara.

Results at home look somewhat better: in their last five home matches, Santos have claimed two victories, drawn twice, and suffered only one defeat. Additionally, they are unbeaten at home in their last three outings.

Santos are no longer involved in other competitions and are now fully focused on their battle to stay in Serie A. When it comes to home fixtures against Corinthians, the record is even: in the last five showdowns at Santos’ stadium, both teams have picked up two wins each with one draw. Notably, four of those five encounters ended with under 2.5 goals, and only one saw both teams find the net.

Corinthians

As for Corinthians, this season has been disappointing. Last year, the club finished seventh in the standings, but now they find themselves down in twelfth, barely clinging to the international cup qualification zone. Moreover, they are just eight points clear of the relegation zone, making every point crucial for Corinthians.

Their recent results have been anything but consistent. Not long ago, Corinthians went on a three-match winless run—suffering defeats to Sport Recife and Flamengo, plus a draw against Internacional. However, they bounced back in the latest round, convincingly beating Mirassol 3-0 at home.

Corinthians have also impressed in the Copa do Brasil, reaching the semifinals where they will face Cruzeiro. Away from home, though, the team has struggled: their last two away games ended without a win.

In recent head-to-head clashes with Santos, Corinthians have the upper hand, having won the last three meetings in a row.

Probable lineups

Santos: Gabriel Brazao, Escobar, Frias, Duarte, Igor Vinicius, Rolheiser, Rincon, Ze Rafael, Joao Schmidt, Dias, Guilherme.

Gabriel Brazao, Escobar, Frias, Duarte, Igor Vinicius, Rolheiser, Rincon, Ze Rafael, Joao Schmidt, Dias, Guilherme. Corinthians: Hugo Souza, Mateuzinho, Joao Pedro, Gustavo Henrique, Mateus Bidu, Maycon, Martinez, Ranyele, Breno Bidon, Gui Negao, Yuri Alberto.

Interesting facts and head-to-head stats

Santos have failed to win 7 of their last 8 matches.

11 of Santos’ last 13 matches have seen over 1.5 total goals.

Corinthians have failed to win 3 of their last 4 matches.

5 of Corinthians’ last 7 matches have ended with over 1.5 total goals.

Corinthians have won 4 of the last 6 head-to-head encounters.

Santos vs Corinthians match prediction

This upcoming match features two teams that have had less-than-convincing campaigns. Corinthians are fighting for international cup spots and continue their Copa do Brasil run, showing more stability than Santos. The hosts are enduring a tough stretch and battling for survival, making every game crucial. Given both teams’ positions in the standings and their recent low-scoring head-to-head history, we can expect a cautious and tense affair with few goals. My pick for this match is under 2.5 total goals at odds of 1.5.