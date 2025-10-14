ES ES FR FR
Ancelotti's team fails to impress. Brazil lose to Japan and now have two defeats in three matches

Not a positive record for Carlo Ancelotti's new squad
Football news Today, 10:35
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Ancelotti's team fails to impress. Brazil lose to Japan and now have two defeats in three matches https://x.com/SelecaoTalk/status/1932601793894363179

The Brazil national team played a friendly against Japan. Carlo Ancelotti's side took a confident 2-0 lead after goals from Paulo Henrique and Gabriel Martinelli. However, in the second half, the Brazilians faltered, conceding three goals and ultimately suffering their second defeat under the Italian manager.

Details: Despite their individual brilliance and attacking firepower, Brazil once again showed defensive frailties and lost control of the match in the second half. As a result, the team has now suffered two defeats in their last three matches.

First, in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, the team narrowly lost to Bolivia (0-1). Then, the Seleção claimed a 5-0 friendly win over South Korea, but now another loss has come—this time against Japan.

Reminder: Neymar wants to return to Europe to make it to the World Cup.

