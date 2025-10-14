ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Neymar wants to play at the World Cup. A return to Europe is getting closer

The legendary Brazilian midfielder could make a comeback in a top European league.
Football news Today, 08:48
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Neymar of Santos controls the ball in front of Rene of Fluminense during the Brasileirao 2025 match Photo by Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images

Negotiations are currently taking place at an unofficial level.

Details: According to SportMediaset, 33-year-old attacking midfielder from Brazilian club Santos, Neymar, could soon make his way back to a top European league.

Reports indicate that the player's representatives are in contact with officials from Italian clubs Inter and Napoli, who are seen as the main contenders for Neymar should he decide to return to Europe.

Fueling the return is the fact that Neymar is eager to play at the 2026 World Cup with the Brazilian national team—a dream that seems much more attainable if he competes at the highest European level.

Neymar has been playing for Santos since the start of 2025. With his boyhood club, he has made 21 appearances, scored 6 goals, and provided 3 assists. His current contract with the Brazilian side expires at the end of December, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value is €11 million.

Reminder: The legendary MSN trio reunion? Neymar could join Inter Miami

