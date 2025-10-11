The legendary MSN trio reunion? Neymar could join Inter Miami

Neymar may reunite with Messi and Suarez

Inter Miami already boasts two of the three iconic MSN trio from Barcelona: Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. Now, Brazilian winger Neymar could be set to join them.

Details: According to the Daily Mail, 33-year-old Neymar has been offered to Inter Miami. The Brazilian forward’s contract with Santos expires at the end of the year, after which he will be free to negotiate with other clubs.

While official talks with the MLS club have not yet begun, Neymar’s representatives believe that a stint in the United States could be an intriguing option ahead of next summer’s World Cup.

Neymar could join Inter Miami to reunite with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, according to the Daily Mail 🚨 pic.twitter.com/OEuhcd12Kr — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 11, 2025

The Messi-Suarez-Neymar trio played for Barcelona from 2014 to 2017, capturing seven trophies and racking up over 600 goals and assists combined.

Reminder: Messi missed the match between Argentina and Venezuela due to an MLS fixture.