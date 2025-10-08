Messi may miss Argentina's match against Venezuela. The reason has been revealed
The Argentine will play in the MLS match
Football news Today, 13:20Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/Argentina/status/1963783108278284553
Argentina's captain Lionel Messi may sit out the upcoming clash against Venezuela, scheduled for Friday, due to his commitment to a Saturday MLS fixture.
Details: Messi is expected to take the pitch for Inter Miami on Saturday in a regular-season MLS showdown against Atlanta United. This will be the club's final home game before the playoffs, and the team is counting on the Argentine superstar to help end the season on a high note.
Afterwards, the legendary forward is likely to get minutes on Tuesday in Argentina's friendly against Puerto Rico.
The Argentina vs. Venezuela match is set for October 11 at 02:00 Central European Time.
