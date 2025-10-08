ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Loud comeback! Sergio Reguilon has agreed a contract with Inter Miami.

Loud comeback! Sergio Reguilon has agreed a contract with Inter Miami.

The left-back returns to the big stage.
Football news Today, 07:57
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Loud comeback! Sergio Reguilon has agreed a contract with Inter Miami. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

The official announcement of the transfer is expected soon.

Details: According to Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports News, the 28-year-old Spanish defender Sergio Reguilon has agreed terms with Inter Miami and will join his new club in the coming days.

The contract is reportedly set to run until 2028.

Previously, Reguilon turned down offers from La Liga and Iran’s Persepolis, who had put a very lucrative salary on the table. The player himself stated that he only wanted to move to Inter Miami.

Reguilon joined Tottenham from Real Madrid in 2023 for €30 million, but never managed to become a key player for Spurs. He went out on loan to clubs including Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, and Brentford. This summer, Reguilon's contract with Tottenham expired and was not renewed, making him a free agent.

Reminder: Team conflict brewing? Messi voiced complaints to Mascherano during the last match

Related teams and leagues
Tottenham Tottenham Schedule Tottenham News Tottenham Transfers
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
Brentford Brentford Schedule Brentford News Brentford Transfers
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Inter Miami CF Inter Miami CF Schedule Inter Miami CF News Inter Miami CF Transfers
Related Team News
Jordan Henderson of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC Football news Today, 07:29 "I couldn't watch Liverpool matches" - Jordan Henderson opens up about his emotions after leaving the Reds
Joshua Zirkzee of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United Football news Today, 02:37 Disappointment! Joshua Zirkzee wants to leave Manchester United as soon as possible
Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea celebrates after Estevao Willian (not pictured) scored the winning goal during the Premier League match Football news Today, 01:59 Real monitored Enzo Fernandez, but Chelsea's asking price scared Madrid off
Rodrygo addresses summer exit rumours from Real Madrid Football news Yesterday, 16:38 Rodrygo addresses summer exit rumours from Real Madrid
Not ready yet! Mbappé and Konaté miss France training due to injuries Football news Yesterday, 15:52 Not ready yet! Mbappé and Konaté miss France training due to injuries
A conflict is brewing at Real Madrid. Vinícius and Valverde unhappy with Xabi Alonso's decisions Football news Yesterday, 14:24 A conflict is brewing at Real Madrid. Vinícius and Valverde unhappy with Xabi Alonso's decisions
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores