Loud comeback! Sergio Reguilon has agreed a contract with Inter Miami.

The left-back returns to the big stage.

The official announcement of the transfer is expected soon.

Details: According to Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports News, the 28-year-old Spanish defender Sergio Reguilon has agreed terms with Inter Miami and will join his new club in the coming days.

The contract is reportedly set to run until 2028.

Previously, Reguilon turned down offers from La Liga and Iran’s Persepolis, who had put a very lucrative salary on the table. The player himself stated that he only wanted to move to Inter Miami.

Reguilon joined Tottenham from Real Madrid in 2023 for €30 million, but never managed to become a key player for Spurs. He went out on loan to clubs including Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, and Brentford. This summer, Reguilon's contract with Tottenham expired and was not renewed, making him a free agent.

