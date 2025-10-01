RU RU ES ES FR FR
Team conflict brewing? Messi voiced complaints to Mascherano during the last match

Messi was far from pleased with the team’s performance.
On the night of Thursday, October 1, Inter Miami suffered a 3-5 defeat in the MLS regular season, and it seems the team’s biggest star was unhappy with what he saw on the pitch.

Details: According to Inter Miami News Hub on X (formerly Twitter), during the match Lionel Messi expressed his frustration directly to head coach Javier Mascherano. The forward reportedly told him they couldn’t keep playing this way and had to improve.

Quote: “We can’t keep playing like this… we need to play better,” Messi was heard telling Mascherano.

At the moment, Inter Miami sit fourth in the MLS Eastern Conference standings with 56 points from 31 matches. Three games remain in the regular season before the playoffs begin. The Herons are still in contention for a direct spot in the Round of 16, avoiding the play-in matches.

Reminder: Lionel Messi recently finalized negotiations over a new contract with Inter Miami. The 38-year-old Argentine and the club’s management have agreed on all terms.

