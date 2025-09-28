There's an interesting nuance: Messi agrees new contract with Inter Miami

The Argentine isn't planning to end his career just yet

Lionel Messi has successfully wrapped up talks for a new contract with Inter Miami. According to insider Nicolò Schira, the 38-year-old Argentine and the club's management have agreed on all terms, with an official announcement expected in the coming weeks.

Journalist Javi Campos reports that the new deal runs until the end of 2028, but includes an option for early termination. Messi will have the opportunity to leave the club at the end of 2026 or 2027. His current contract is valid until December 31, 2025.

For the record, the Argentine superstar has been playing for Inter Miami since the summer of 2023. The global football legend intends to play at the 2026 World Cup, after which he is highly likely to retire—a fact he has admitted in recent interviews.