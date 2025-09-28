RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news There's an interesting nuance: Messi agrees new contract with Inter Miami

There's an interesting nuance: Messi agrees new contract with Inter Miami

The Argentine isn't planning to end his career just yet
Football news Today, 09:22
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
There's an interesting nuance: Messi agrees new contract with Inter Miami Photo: x.com/TeamLeoM

Lionel Messi has successfully wrapped up talks for a new contract with Inter Miami. According to insider Nicolò Schira, the 38-year-old Argentine and the club's management have agreed on all terms, with an official announcement expected in the coming weeks.

Journalist Javi Campos reports that the new deal runs until the end of 2028, but includes an option for early termination. Messi will have the opportunity to leave the club at the end of 2026 or 2027. His current contract is valid until December 31, 2025.

For the record, the Argentine superstar has been playing for Inter Miami since the summer of 2023. The global football legend intends to play at the 2026 World Cup, after which he is highly likely to retire—a fact he has admitted in recent interviews.

Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF Inter Miami CF Schedule Inter Miami CF News Inter Miami CF Transfers
MLS USA MLS USA Table MLS USA Fixtures MLS USA Predictions
Related Team News
"It was a privilege to enjoy your football" - Messi delivers heartfelt response to Busquets' retirement decision Football news Today, 02:01 "It was a privilege to enjoy your football" - Messi delivers heartfelt response to Busquets' retirement decision
"He told me he would try to become a coach" - Mascherano reveals Busquets' plans Football news Yesterday, 03:04 "He told me he would try to become a coach" - Mascherano reveals Busquets' plans
Football news 26 sep 2025, 01:51 Legendary Sergio Busquets announces retirement
Messi on Track for Second MLS MVP Football news 25 sep 2025, 19:40 Messi on Track for Second MLS MVP
The streak continues. Messi scores a brace for the second straight MLS match Football news 25 sep 2025, 01:14 The streak continues. Messi scores a brace for the second straight MLS match
Messi’s Inter Miami Aims to Secure Playoff Spot on the Road Against NYCFC Football news 24 sep 2025, 17:25 Messi’s Inter Miami Aims to Secure Playoff Spot on the Road Against NYCFC
Related Tournament News
MLS Matchday 37 Brings Rivalries and Playoff Drama Football news 26 sep 2025, 20:52 MLS Matchday 37 Brings Rivalries and Playoff Drama
No equals! Messi leads the MLS scoring race Football news 21 sep 2025, 04:04 No equals! Messi leads the MLS scoring race
New contract brings inspiration! Messi shines with a brace and assist in MLS clash Football news 21 sep 2025, 01:41 New contract brings inspiration! Messi shines with a brace and assist in MLS clash
Staying in MLS. Lionel Messi close to signing a new long-term deal with Inter Miami Football news 18 sep 2025, 01:37 Staying in MLS. Lionel Messi close to signing a new long-term deal with Inter Miami
Leo Messi in MLS match against Seattle Sounders Football news 17 sep 2025, 05:46 Another victory. Messi shares photos from Inter Miami's match against Seattle Sounders in MLS
Immigration Raids Cast Shadow Over MLS Football news 15 sep 2025, 21:30 Immigration Raids Cast Shadow Over MLS
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores