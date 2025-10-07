ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions Tanzania vs Zambia: Can Tanzania hold on to second place?

Tanzania vs Zambia: Can Tanzania hold on to second place?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Tanzania vs Zambia prediction Photo: https://www.facebook.com/tfftanzania/
Tanzania Tanzania
World Cup Qualification CAF (Round 9) 08 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
International,
Zambia Zambia
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.56
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On Wednesday, October 8, the World Cup qualification match will see Tanzania host Zambia. The game kicks off at 21:00 Central European Time, and I'm offering my bet for this clash.

Tanzania vs Zambia: Match preview

Tanzania is currently holding on to second place in the group standings, but their hopes of reaching the 2026 World Cup are already over. The team has ten points from seven matches, just one point ahead of the third-place side. However, Tanzania has played one more game, so their chances for success are nearly gone. In the rankings of the second-placed teams, Tanzania sits at the bottom, trailing by five points. This is their final qualification match, so even a win won't change anything for them.

The same goes for the Zambian national team. They have six points at the moment. Yes, Zambia has two games in hand, but even with back-to-back wins, they can only reach a maximum of 12 points, which isn't enough to qualify. In the second-place rankings, they'd still be at least three points short. As a result, Zambia's remaining fixtures are more like friendlies than official battles for a World Cup berth. After six rounds, Zambia has collected six points, winning twice against Congo, with one of those being a technical 3-0 victory.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Both teams have lost their chances to qualify for the World Cup finals.
  • Zambia has lost five matches in a row.
  • Tanzania hasn't won in their last four matches: two draws and two defeats.
  • In their most recent meeting, Tanzania beat Zambia 1-0.

Probable line-ups

  • Tanzania: Suleiman Ali, Hamad, Yov, Kapombe, Hamza, Husseini, Salum, Nado, Yahya, Mzize, Suleiman.
  • Zambia: Nsabata, Chongo, Mfande, Banda, Sakala, Kangwa, Chaiva, Chisala, Daka, Sakala, Banda.

Prediction

Both teams are far from their best form and are no longer in contention for a spot at the 2026 World Cup. With nothing on the line, I'm backing under 2.5 total goals for this encounter.

Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.56
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Juventus vs SL Benfica prediction Women's Champions League Today, 12:45 Juventus (W) vs Benfica (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 7 October 2025 Juventus Odds: 1.65 SL Benfica Recommended Melbet
Besiktas vs London Lions prediction EuroCup Today, 13:00 Beşiktaş vs London Lions prediction and H2H — October 7, 2025 Besiktas Odds: 1.53 London Lions Bet now Mostbet
Paris FC vs Oud-Heverlee Leuven prediction Women's Champions League Today, 15:00 Paris (W) vs Leuven (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 7, 2025 Paris FC Odds: 1.63 Oud-Heverlee Leuven Bet now Melbet
Barcelona Femení vs Bayern Munich Women prediction Women's Champions League Today, 15:00 Barcelona (W) vs Bayern (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 7, 2025 Barcelona Femení Odds: 1.74 Bayern Munich Women Recommended 1xBet
Arsenal Women vs OL Lyonnes prediction Women's Champions League Today, 15:00 Arsenal (W) vs Lyon (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 7, 2025 Arsenal Women Odds: 1.6 OL Lyonnes Bet now Mostbet
Ukraine U20 vs Spain U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 15:30 Ukraine U20 vs Spain U20: Prediction and bet for the match on October 7, 2025 Ukraine U20 Odds: 1.79 Spain U20 Bet now Melbet
New Zealand Breakers vs Illawarra Hawks prediction NBL 08 oct 2025, 03:30 New Zealand Breakers vs Illawarra Hawks prediction and H2H — October 8, 2025 New Zealand Breakers Odds: 1.5 Illawarra Hawks Recommended Melbet
Sydney Kings vs Melbourne United prediction NBL 08 oct 2025, 04:30 Sydney Kings vs Melbourne United prediction and H2H — October 8, 2025 Sydney Kings Odds: 1.58 Melbourne United Bet now Mostbet
Mauritius vs Cameroon prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 oct 2025, 09:00 Mauritius vs Cameroon prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 8, 2025 Mauritius Odds: 1.68 Cameroon Bet now Melbet
Libya vs Cape Verde prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 oct 2025, 09:00 Libya vs Cape Verde prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 8, 2025 Libya Odds: 1.95 Cape Verde Recommended 1xBet
Eswatini vs Angola prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 oct 2025, 09:00 Eswatini vs Angola prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 8 October 2025 Eswatini Odds: 1.75 Angola Bet now Mostbet
Enugu Rangers vs Abia Warriors prediction NPFL Nigeria 08 oct 2025, 11:00 Rangers International vs Abia Warriors prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 8, 2025 Enugu Rangers Odds: 1.6 Abia Warriors Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores