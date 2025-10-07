Prediction on game Total under 2,5 Odds: 1.56 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Wednesday, October 8, the World Cup qualification match will see Tanzania host Zambia. The game kicks off at 21:00 Central European Time, and I'm offering my bet for this clash.

Tanzania vs Zambia: Match preview

Tanzania is currently holding on to second place in the group standings, but their hopes of reaching the 2026 World Cup are already over. The team has ten points from seven matches, just one point ahead of the third-place side. However, Tanzania has played one more game, so their chances for success are nearly gone. In the rankings of the second-placed teams, Tanzania sits at the bottom, trailing by five points. This is their final qualification match, so even a win won't change anything for them.

The same goes for the Zambian national team. They have six points at the moment. Yes, Zambia has two games in hand, but even with back-to-back wins, they can only reach a maximum of 12 points, which isn't enough to qualify. In the second-place rankings, they'd still be at least three points short. As a result, Zambia's remaining fixtures are more like friendlies than official battles for a World Cup berth. After six rounds, Zambia has collected six points, winning twice against Congo, with one of those being a technical 3-0 victory.

Match facts and head-to-head

Both teams have lost their chances to qualify for the World Cup finals.

Zambia has lost five matches in a row.

Tanzania hasn't won in their last four matches: two draws and two defeats.

In their most recent meeting, Tanzania beat Zambia 1-0.

Probable line-ups

Tanzania: Suleiman Ali, Hamad, Yov, Kapombe, Hamza, Husseini, Salum, Nado, Yahya, Mzize, Suleiman.

Zambia: Nsabata, Chongo, Mfande, Banda, Sakala, Kangwa, Chaiva, Chisala, Daka, Sakala, Banda.

Prediction

Both teams are far from their best form and are no longer in contention for a spot at the 2026 World Cup. With nothing on the line, I'm backing under 2.5 total goals for this encounter.