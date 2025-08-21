RU RU ES ES FR FR
The plans remain unchanged. Vinícius does not want to sign a new contract with Real Madrid

The plans remain unchanged. Vinícius does not want to sign a new contract with Real Madrid

Could the winger be on his way out?
Today, 07:56
Miguel Solomons
The plans remain unchanged. Vinícius does not want to sign a new contract with Real Madrid

Vinícius has become a key figure in Real Madrid's current squad, but now problems have arisen and he could soon leave the club.

Details: According to okdiario, Vinícius has not changed his mind and is currently not planning to extend his contract with Los Blancos. It appears the Brazilian forward wants to become a free agent before deciding whether to continue his association with Real Madrid or move on.

Earlier reports stated that Real Madrid are not ruling out the departure of Rodrygo and are open to negotiations. Manchester City is reportedly interested in the player.

Reminder: Madrid captain Dani Carvajal has finally recovered from a serious injury that kept him sidelined for almost a year. The footballer shared his emotions about returning to the pitch on his Instagram.

