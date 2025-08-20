Captain. Dani Carvajal reacts to his return to the pitch after 318 days

Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal has finally recovered from a devastating injury that sidelined him for nearly a full year. The defender shared his emotions about returning to the field on his Instagram page.

Carvajal posted photos from the match at the Bernabéu against Osasuna in the opening round of La Liga and captioned them with the heartfelt phrase, “After 318 days, I am home again 🤍 ⚔️.”

The Spanish right-back came on as a substitute in the 68th minute, replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold, and soon after received the captain's armband from vice-captain Fede Valverde.

It’s worth noting that Real Madrid celebrated a 1-0 victory in this match thanks to a penalty goal from Kylian Mbappé. In the second round of La Liga, Los Blancos will face Oviedo on August 24.

As a reminder, Dani Carvajal suffered his injury in October 2024 during a match against Villarreal. The diagnosis at that time was a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee.