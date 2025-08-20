RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Lifestyle Captain. Dani Carvajal reacts to his return to the pitch after 318 days

Captain. Dani Carvajal reacts to his return to the pitch after 318 days

Back after a serious injury
Lifestyle Today, 10:53
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Dani Carvajal in the match against Osasuna, 2025 Photo: https://www.instagram.com/dani.carvajal.2 / Author unknown

Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal has finally recovered from a devastating injury that sidelined him for nearly a full year. The defender shared his emotions about returning to the field on his Instagram page.

Carvajal posted photos from the match at the Bernabéu against Osasuna in the opening round of La Liga and captioned them with the heartfelt phrase, “After 318 days, I am home again 🤍 ⚔️.”

The Spanish right-back came on as a substitute in the 68th minute, replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold, and soon after received the captain's armband from vice-captain Fede Valverde.

It’s worth noting that Real Madrid celebrated a 1-0 victory in this match thanks to a penalty goal from Kylian Mbappé. In the second round of La Liga, Los Blancos will face Oviedo on August 24.

As a reminder, Dani Carvajal suffered his injury in October 2024 during a match against Villarreal. The diagnosis at that time was a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Related Team News
Football news Today, 09:25 Real Madrid revisits Rodri interest, but major concerns persist
Franco Mastantuono at his presentation at Real Madrid Lifestyle Today, 06:02 Argentine solidarity. Franco Colapinto reacts to Mastantuono's debut for Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappe in the match against Osasuna Football news Today, 05:34 Kylian Mbappé reacts to Real Madrid's victory in the opening match of the season
Osasuna coach unhappy with penalty that gave Real Madrid the win Football news Today, 03:44 Osasuna coach unhappy with penalty that gave Real Madrid the win
Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior in Real Madrid training Football news Today, 03:28 Vinicius Junior celebrates Kylian Mbappé, who scored Real Madrid's first goal of the new season
Mastantuono Makes Real Madrid Debut at 18, Impresses in La Liga Opener Football news Yesterday, 18:14 Mastantuono Makes Real Madrid Debut at 18, Impresses in La Liga Opener
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores