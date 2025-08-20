RU RU ES ES FR FR
Argentine solidarity. Franco Colapinto reacts to Mastantuono's debut for Real Madrid

Lifestyle Today, 06:02
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Franco Mastantuono at his presentation at Real Madrid Photo: https://www.instagram.com/franco.mastantuono / Author unknown

Formula 1 star Franco Colapinto is backing his fellow countryman, footballer Franco Mastantuono, who recently signed with Real Madrid. The Argentine shared a supportive post in his Instagram story.

Colapinto posted a video showing Mastantuono coming off the bench to make his debut for Real Madrid. He captioned the post with the phrase, "Truly on the pitch, let's goooo," adding Argentine flags and tagging Mastantuono's account.

It's worth noting that the Argentine footballer made his debut in the opening round of La Liga against Osasuna, coming on as a substitute for Brahim Diaz in the 68th minute. Although he didn't contribute directly to the scoreline, the match ended in a 1-0 victory for Real Madrid.

For the record, Mastantuono joined the Madrid club from River Plate this summer. The transfer fee was €45 million. Incidentally, Franco just turned 18 a week ago.

