The Liverpool legend has raised questions about Salah's future in the team

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has failed to find his optimum form after an injury suffered in the Egypt national team, scoring only four goals in 12 games after recovering from the injury. This has led the Merseyside club legends to talk about the Egyptian's fitness.

Despite Salah's regalia, former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Carragher highlighted the fact that the striker looked a pale shadow of himself after recovering from injury:

"There is a real opportunity for the new coach to discuss what the future holds for Mo Salah - this is the first time we have asked that question. He has just one year left on his contract. He has looked a shadow of himself for most of this season, but especially since returning from injury. He is a Liverpool legend, a superstar, one of the greatest players of all time. But he was so far from that," Carragher is quoted by teamTALK.

It should be recalled that for a long time Salah has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, and these rumours intensified after the information about Jurgen Klopp's resignation as Liverpool head coach.