The ex-England player gave some advice to Mudryk

Football news Today, 00:17
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
The formerly famous English footballer Glen Johnson said what he thinks about the problems of the Ukrainian Mikhail Mudryk at Chelsea.

The former England international says the winger needs to be more aggressive now if he is to improve his performance.

“I'm not saying be physically aggressive, but I'm emphasizing the importance of Mudryk continuing to cause problems for defenders every time with his speed.

I advise him to strive to beat one-on-one more often or do something productive so that the fans support him. When that happens, maybe Mudryk will gain confidence and start scoring goals and assists,” Johnson said.

He also expressed the hope that over time Mudryk will be able to shut the mouths of all critics.

“Time is working against Mudryk, as they talk about him every week. It's difficult, especially when you go to a big club with big expectations,” he said.

Let us remind you that Mudryk has been playing for Chelsea since the winter of 2022. So far he has not scored for the team in official matches.

