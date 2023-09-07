Mudryk spoke interestingly about his adaptation in England

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 05:30
Midfielder "Chelsea" and the national team of Ukraine Mykhailo Mudryk believes that his adaptation to England has already passed.

Note that the player moved to the UK in the winter of this year.

"What are the main tips I can give to people going abroad? First of all, it is important to learn the language. Then work no matter what. Everything else will come with time, nothing will remain unattainable. First there is a speech, and then everything else.

I believe that the period of adaptation has already passed. I like London," the Ukrainian footballer said.

Mudryk moved to Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk. They paid 70 million euros for it, the Donetsk club will receive another 30 million in the form of bonuses.

In the second half of the 2022/2023 season, the Ukrainian national team player made 17 appearances for the Aristocrats in all competitions and made two assists. In the new season, he played in three matches and did not score.

His agreement with the London club runs until June 2031. According to the thematic Internet portal Transfermarkt, the player's value is about 50 million euros.

